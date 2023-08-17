Trump allies plan trip to Milwaukee for first GOP debate

As former President Donald Trump weighs whether to attend next week's GOP presidential primary debate, his go-to flock of allies already have travel plans to defend Trump on his behalf, sources familiar with their plans NBC News.

At least three of Trump's staunchest Republican allies in Congress plan to be in Milwaukee, Wis., for Wednesday's debate, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Florida Reps. Matt Gaetz and Byron Donalds. Kari Lake, who lost last year's race for governor in Arizona, is also planning to travel to Milwaukee.

Trump is one of eight GOP presidential candidates who has appeared to meet the Republican National Committee's fundraising and polling requirements to qualify for the debate.

Although it's not clear if Trump will actually attend the debate himself, the Trump team is looking to bolster its ability to actively respond to any attacks from the other Republican presidential candidates that night.

Typically, each campaign is given the opportunity to invite multiple surrogates to speak on behalf of its candidate after the debate in the “spin room.” It is not clear if the Trump campaign will have surrogates in the room, or who those surrogates would be, if Trump does not attend the debate.

The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.