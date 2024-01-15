Views of MAGA movement correspond to Iowa caucus support, poll finds

Views of former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement — or MAGA — reveal a lot about likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers’ candidate preferences ahead of Monday’s GOP caucuses.

Overall, the new NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll finds a combined 40% of likely caucusgoers identifying themselves as either “Ultra MAGA” (18%) or “Regular MAGA” (22%) when asked how they view the phrase. Another 38% say they’re neutral to the MAGA movement, and 17% are anti-MAGA.

And when breaking down these results by candidate support, the poll captures the different lanes ahead of Monday’s Republican presidential contest.

Among the likely caucusgoers who say Trump is their first choice, a combined 60% describe themselves as either Ultra MAGA (31%) or Regular MAGA (29%).

By contrast, only a combined 11% of Haley’s supporters identify as Ultra (5%) or Regular MAGA (6%), while 37% say they’re neutral and 50% consider themselves anti-MAGA.

And DeSantis’ supporters are in the middle: 24% are either Ultra or Regular MAGA; 57% are neutral; and 17% are anti-MAGA.

The NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll of Iowa was conducted Jan. 7-12 of 705 likely Republican caucusgoers, and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.7 percentage points.