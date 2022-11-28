Warnock, Walker duel over character in Georgia runoff ads

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker each launched ads this week attacking the other over their character.

In one Warnock ad, Georgia voters watch some of Walker's ad-libbed speeches where he discusses recent movies he's seen and tells stories.

"There's no substance, there's nothing," one voter says while listening to Walker.

"It makes me want to laugh, and then it makes me think 'We're in trouble,'" another voter says.

In another ad, one mother tells viewers that she's picking a Senator to lead her young son.

"Herschel Walker has shown us what kind of person he is and honestly, it’s nothing to be proud of. But Raphael Warnock is a man of faith and for years he’s been serving our community," she says before urging voters to turn out and support Warnock.

On the other side of the aisle, Walker's campaign released a new ad today highlighting Warnock's comments from an earlier ad, where he says, "Character is what you do when nobody's watching."

The ad then delves into allegations of domestic abuse and rumors that Warnock's church evicted tenants from an apartment community they own. Warnock has denied the rumors, which have also been discredited by tenants and the community's management company.

"Warnock thought no one was watching when his ex-wife called the police to report abuse. And Warnock thought no one was watching when he evicted poor people from their homes," a narrator in the ad says.