Wis. businessman to decide on Senate run by Labor Day

Wisconsin businessman Scott Mayer is considering launching a Republican campaign for Senate, he told NBC News on Wednesday.

He hopes to make a final decision on whether to run by Labor Day.

“If there’s some quality candidates stepping up, then I would feel like I wouldn’t have to do it. If no one else comes up to the plate, then I might do it,” he said over the phone.

Scott Mayer. Courtesy Scott Mayer

So far, no Republicans have announced that they'll run for the chance to challenge Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, but several members of the state's congressional delegation are also considering running.

Mayer, who runs QPS Employment Group, a staffing company based in Milwaukee, has been seriously considering a run for about six months, he said, doing his "hard core due diligence" about the implications of running for Senate.

"I don't have anything negative to say about Sen. Baldwin," Mayer said, but added that if he were to face her in a general election, he would ask Wisconsinites, "Do you want another term with a career politician or do you want to try something new?"

Mayer has not previously run for office, but believes his experience in business could help him be a good leader for the state.

"I’m just a regular guy," he said, adding, "I want to speak for the people … not necessarily the party, but what are the people asking for."

Mayer said he met with the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Senate Republicans' campaign arm, while in Washington, D.C., last week, on a trip that was first reported by WisPolitics.

"If this is something I do, I would need and want their support," Mayer said.

The NRSC declined to comment for this story.

One position that may put him at odds with some in his party, though, is his view on abortion rights.

It's a top issue in Wisconsin, where a 1849 ban on abortion has been in place since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

In a non-partisan election earlier this month to fill a state Supreme Court seat, liberal Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz, who campaigned partially on her pro-abortion rights views, won by 11 points.

She was backed by the state Democratic party and her opponent, conservative former Justice Daniel Kelly, was backed by the state Republican party and several anti-abortion rights groups.

"I'm absolutely pro-life," Mayer said, but he added, "I want to do what the people want. Seventy percent of people want some access to abortion."

He continued, "Even if my views are different, if I'm truly representing the people, I'd want to do what 70% of the people want."

Public opinion polling has shown that anywhere between 60% and 85% of Americans support some form of legal abortion access.

He said he would "probably" support abortion access in the first trimester, and further exceptions for rape, incest and the health of the mother.

Mayer said his platform, if he decided to run, would focus on his business experience.

"I'm a business guy. I put people to work. That's what I do for a living," he said.

His top priorities would be to get the U.S. to reduce its debts and deficit, to get the country out of a potential recession and to fix labor shortages for Wisconsin's farmers, maybe by making some tweaks to the country's immigration system.

"[Wisconsin farmers] are shorthanded, they don't have enough help," Mayer said, adding, "What if I was able to put together some legislation to get enough people that they need and make them be legal?"

Other potential GOP Senate candidates include former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, businessman Eric Hovde and Reps. Tom Tiffany and Mike Gallagher.