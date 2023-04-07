Wisconsin's Lasry to take on role electing Democratic governors

Former Wisconsin Senate candidate and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry is making a move to give him room to play in national politics.

Lasry is assuming a leadership role at the Democratic Governors Association as co-treasurer, according to the DGA, which shared the news first with NBC News. It is a volunteer position.

Lasry, who also chaired the host committee for the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, will take part in DGA fundraising and help with strategy in electing Democratic governors nationwide.

Lasry, senior vice president for the Bucks, Milwaukee's NBA team, last year mounted a campaign for the U.S. Senate in Wisconsin in an attempt to oust Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. After spending more than $12 million on advertising, Lasry ended up pulling out of contention during the primary, instead throwing his support behind then-lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes. Barnes won the primary but lost to Johnson by one percentage point in November.

Lasry in a statement called the work of governors central to “protecting freedoms and delivering real results,” adding: “The work the DGA and its governors do is more important than ever, and I am looking forward to helping further this critical mission.”