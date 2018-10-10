Tweet the Press: Danny Freeman and Alex Presha talk California politics

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

This week on "Tweet the Press," NBC7 San Diego reporters Danny Freeman and Alex Presha ran through some of the pivotal political contests in California this November.

The Sunshine State is home to 10 House races rated as competitive by the non-partisan Cook Political Report, five of those seen as "toss-ups."

On top of that, there are also races for governor and Senate, as well as an interesting ballot referendum on repealing the state's gas tax.

All of those competitive contests have turned California, typically seen as a liberal stronghold, into one of the most important battlegrounds in the race for the House majority. And thanks to all those competitive races, there's been more money spent on television and radio ads in Los Angeles ($57 million) than in all but four other television markets, according to Advertising Analytics.

