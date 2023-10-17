IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    ‘Biden is giving the green light’ to Israel to kill civilians, Gaza resident says

‘Biden is giving the green light’ to Israel to kill civilians, Gaza resident says

Just Vision Gaza Outreach Associate Fadi Abu Shammalah says residents “are being killed now by these weapons” and urges the Biden administration to take action on the humanitarian crisis in an interview with Meet the Press NOW.Oct. 17, 2023

