Video shows damage to Columbia's Hamilton Hall after police clear protesters
May 1, 202400:57

  Video shows damage inside Columbia University building

    Video shows damage to Columbia's Hamilton Hall after police clear protesters

    Hamilton Hall at Columbia cleared of protesters, NYPD says

  NYPD says no tear gas was used in Columbia building

  We feel 'betrayed' and 'abandoned,' Barnard student says

  Columbia professor: 'We didn't have to see this kind of violence' 

  Columbia releases statement saying protesters 'chose to escalate'

  NYPD officers enter Columbia University through 2nd floor window to clear protesters

  Protesters taken into custody at Columbia University

  Columbia students and faculty told to shelter in place as NYPD gathers near campus

  Israel rejects idea of Palestinian sovereignty as world leaders push two-state solution

  NYC mayor says Columbia protests have been 'co-opted by outside agitators'

  University of Minnesota students criticize building closures amid protests

  Jewish students say they feel 'terrified' during protests at Washington University

  Cease-fire talks made 'more complicated' as Israel vows to move ahead with Rafah offensive

  Protests intensify with occupation of Columbia University building

  Protesters lift supplies into Columbia's barricaded Hamilton Hall

  Video shows Tulane protesters clashing with police on horses

  Columbia students attempt to block protesters from Hamilton Hall

  US makes diplomatic push for cease-fire deal in Gaza

Video shows damage to Columbia's Hamilton Hall after police clear protesters

Video released by Columbia University shows overturned tables and chairs and broken glass inside Hamilton Hall after NYPD removed protesters that had been barricaded in the building.May 1, 2024

