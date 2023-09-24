IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Panel: Enthusiasm gap ‘a huge problem’ for the Biden re-election campaign

    07:00

  • Christie: ‘I have no interest’ in a Senate run, even if Sen. Menendez runs for re-election

    00:37

  • Majority of Democratic voters express concerns about Biden in NBC News poll

    04:47

  • Clyburn leaves prospect of Menendez stepping down to ‘Democrats in New Jersey’

    00:30

  • Sec. Buttigieg says a government shutdown ‘can’t be’ inevitable

    02:02
    Buttigieg won’t say if Biden supports four-day work week for UAW workers: ‘We’re not’ negotiating

    00:39
    Meet the Press Minute: Ronald Reagan explains his party switching in 1966

    01:05

  • Full Buttigieg: White House is ‘not part of the negotiations’ over UAW strike

    07:36

  • Clyburn stops short of calling Harris future of Democratic Party: She ‘could' be

    00:39

  • Full Clyburn: Speaker McCarthy is ‘backing away’ from a deal he made to keep government open

    08:25

  • Christie: ‘Donald Trump left me, I didn’t leave him’

    02:35

  • Full Christie: ‘Momentum is everything in this race’

    11:24

  • Christie reacts to Trump’s lead in NBC News poll: ‘We don’t have a national primary’

    01:07

  • Kristen Welker: Federal government is careening toward a shutdown ‘with no deal in sight’

    01:17

  • Community organizers in Iowa are helping Ukrainian refugees rebuild their lives

    02:36

  • Full Panel on looming government shutdown: ‘I’ve never seen a situation this dire’

    09:51

  • Biden will join UAW autoworkers in Michigan next week

    02:13

  • Full Bacon: McCarthy’s position as speaker of the House ‘may go through turbulence’ but ‘secure’

    07:52

  • Menendez steps down as Foreign Relations chair following indictment on bribery charges

    02:41

  • Biden reiterates U.S. support for Ukraine during meeting with Zelenskyy

    00:26

Meet the Press

Buttigieg won’t say if Biden supports four-day work week for UAW workers: ‘We’re not’ negotiating

00:39

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joins Meet the Press to discuss the ongoing UAW strike ahead of President Biden’s visit to the picket lines.Sept. 24, 2023

