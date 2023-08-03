IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump pleads not guilty to charges of conspiring to stay in power after losing 2020 election

    Chuck Todd: Are we really not going to have live audio for the trial of the century?

    03:57
    Should Trump flip on Giuliani?

    00:58

  • Kasich says Democrats are trying to keep No Labels off the ballot in 2024

    08:10

  • Trump had ‘some crazy-ass lawyers’ but ‘sought them out,’ Pence’s fmr. chief of staff says

    10:13

  • Most damning part of the Trump indictment? Legal analyst says it's the proof of 'intent.'

    15:15

  • Capitol Police says 911 call alleging shooter was bogus call

    00:34

  • Chuck Todd: Trump indictment is ‘greatest stress test’ the U.S. has faced in ‘generations’

    04:06

  • U.S. sees a ‘narrow’ window of opportunity to reverse attempted coup in Niger

    06:46

  • Full panel: ‘Democrats can’t assume’ Trump indictments will benefit Biden campaign

    09:26

  • Trump: Jack Smith will announce indictment at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday

    02:12

  • How the Ohio August special election could impact the abortion rights battle

    05:14

  • Trump indictment could be 'huge boost to his fundraising'

    12:19

  • Trans members of Congress could bring ‘cultural change,’ says Del. state senator

    05:24

  • Netanyahu: ‘There won’t be civil war’ in Israel over judicial overhaul

    05:47

  • Which Trump case poses the biggest threat to him?

    16:21

  • Full Panel: McCarthy can't walk Biden impeachment inquiry back

    06:48

  • Hurd doesn't rule out running on No Labels ticket if Biden and Trump are nominees

    00:34

  • Meet the Press Minute: Buzz Aldrin discusses the possibility of UFOs

    01:30

  • The uneven toll of the coronavirus pandemic

    02:32

  • Hurd responds to DeSantis: 'Slavery is not a jobs program'

    02:10

Meet the Press

Chuck Todd: Are we really not going to have live audio for the trial of the century?

03:57

"We shouldn't even be here," Chuck Todd says. "This should've been done with the impeachment trial. ... The founders knew what the right venue was."Aug. 3, 2023

