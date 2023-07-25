IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis campaign fires over 40% of original staff

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    Conservative super PAC calls for ‘new blood’ in 2024 GOP presidential race

    10:18

  • McCarthy floats ‘impeachment inquiry’ on Biden family as potential third indictment for Trump looms

    03:16

  • NBC News Exclusive: U.S. special forces train troops in Western Africa to fight war on terror

    02:31

  • Netanyahu’s brother questions Biden’s mental state

    08:37

  • Children in Sudan have experienced ‘100 days of horror,’ says UNICEF spokesperson

    04:57

  • MTP Minute: Golda Meir reflects on Israeli independence on Meet the Press in 1956

    01:24

  • Biden needs assurances from Netanyahu before White House invitation, says fmr. Mideast envoy

    05:50

  • Full Panel: Tim Scott grows campaign as ‘the perfect Republican’ while DeSantis falters

    14:30

  • Extreme weather events show we’re ‘living in an age of consequences,’ says global energy expert

    06:24

  • ‘No going back’ for Republicans if Trump becomes nominee while in classified document trial

    09:37

  • Trump will continue to try to delay the classified docs trial, says fmr. federal prosecutor

    05:24

  • Full Panel: Gov. Sununu's exit leaves one less unicorn in politics

    10:34

  • 'Pitiful, crackpot witnesses’ on House Select Cmte. sounded ‘half-crazed,’ Rep. Connolly says

    08:07

  • RFK Jr. is a 'living, breathing false flag operation,' Dems say after Congressional hearing

    03:28

  • Sen. Grassley releases redacted FBI informant document related to Biden allegations

    01:41

  • Texas trooper’s allegations of migrant mistreatment ‘brings home’ consequences of border policies

    03:53

  • Democratic congressman: IRS whistleblowers are ’basically second-guessing’ other investigators

    07:41

  • Xi says China's climate policy ‘will never be influenced by others’

    06:44

  • What the statutes in Trump's Jan. 6 probe target letter could mean: Chuck Rosenberg

    06:03

Meet the Press

DeSantis campaign fires over 40% of original staff

04:37

The DeSantis campaign fires over 40% of its staff over concerns of burning through cash too fast. NBC News National Political Reporter Matt Dixon reports the latest for Meet the Press NOW.July 25, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis campaign fires over 40% of original staff

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    Conservative super PAC calls for ‘new blood’ in 2024 GOP presidential race

    10:18

  • McCarthy floats ‘impeachment inquiry’ on Biden family as potential third indictment for Trump looms

    03:16

  • NBC News Exclusive: U.S. special forces train troops in Western Africa to fight war on terror

    02:31

  • Netanyahu’s brother questions Biden’s mental state

    08:37

  • Children in Sudan have experienced ‘100 days of horror,’ says UNICEF spokesperson

    04:57
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All