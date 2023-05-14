Dismissing Trump's E. Jean Carroll verdict has 'devastating implications,' says Russell Moore

Thousands of migrants apprehended at border after Title 42 lifts09:57
Status of debt ceiling talks ‘depends on who you talk to’02:58
UNICEF Director: Sudan conflict has been 'merciless'07:19
- Now Playing
Dismissing Trump's E. Jean Carroll verdict has 'devastating implications,' says Russell Moore01:49
- UP NEXT
Full Panel: DeSantis’ image that ‘he’s Donald Trump without the baggage' ... 'fell flat'10:25
Meet the Press Minute: A president should be ‘repentant’ about ‘wrongdoing,’ says Graham in 199800:58
Full Hurd: Many election officials are 'lazy' on border solutions09:19
How is the U.S. economy doing heading into 2024?02:20
Biden vs. Trump in 2024 would be ‘the rematch from hell,’ says former GOP Rep. Will Hurd01:19
Hurd's decision on running for president in 2024 will come 'very soon'00:25
Biden using 14th Amendment in debt fight would 'absolve Congress from being adults': Sen. Murphy00:21
Full Murphy: ‘Majority of [the GOP] delights at chaos at the border’ as Title 42 ends08:55
Full Moore: Trump's 2024 rivals need to 'step forward and talk about importance of character'07:16
‘Paralysis’ in Republican Party is key to Trump’s strength, says Chuck Todd03:39
Full Panel: Even if Biden and McCarthy reach a debt limit deal, 'you still need to count the votes'08:49
ACLU sues Biden administration over border policies07:33
End of Title 42 is ‘fantastic news’ for Cubans looking to emigrate to the U.S.04:19
‘There is no light at the end of the tunnel,’ says El Paso mayor hours before Title 42 expires06:21
Friday's planned debt ceiling meeting at White House postponed00:34
Manhattan D.A. is looking to press charges after Jordan Neely's death ruled homicide00:32
Thousands of migrants apprehended at border after Title 42 lifts09:57
Status of debt ceiling talks ‘depends on who you talk to’02:58
UNICEF Director: Sudan conflict has been 'merciless'07:19
- Now Playing
Dismissing Trump's E. Jean Carroll verdict has 'devastating implications,' says Russell Moore01:49
- UP NEXT
Full Panel: DeSantis’ image that ‘he’s Donald Trump without the baggage' ... 'fell flat'10:25
Meet the Press Minute: A president should be ‘repentant’ about ‘wrongdoing,’ says Graham in 199800:58
Play All