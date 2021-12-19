Dr. Fauci: 'When your time comes to get boosted, get boosted'
01:32
Share this -
copied
In an interview with Meet the Press, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, talks about the importance of a coronavirus booster shot in response to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.Dec. 19, 2021
UP NEXT
Polis to Biden: Stop calling the third vaccine dose a 'booster'
01:05
Full Polis Interview: Unvaccinated people ‘are often victims of misinformation’
09:02
Fauci: Holiday travel is OK for those who are boosted and wear a mask
03:24
CDC predicts Covid cases could spike by 55 percent
02:55
Another Covid Christmas: Deaths spike to highest level since last winter
01:23
Dr. Fauci: VP Kamala Harris was 'taken a bit out of context'