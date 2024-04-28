IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch Biden's full remarks at the 2024 White House Correspondents’ dinner 
April 28, 202409:49
  • UP NEXT

    WATCH: Colin Jost roasts the room at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

    23:25

  • Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump immunity case

    03:05

  • Kagan asks Trump lawyer if a president calling for a coup is an official act

    01:54

  • Protesters demonstrate outside Supreme Court ahead of Trump immunity case

    01:46

  • The show must go on: Lawmakers team up with actors on STAGE Act legislation

    04:59

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on highly restrictive Idaho abortion law

    03:49

  • Biden: Foreign aid package will 'make the world safer'

    07:47

  • Senate poised to vote on potential TikTok ban

    02:04

  • Supreme Court likely to hear arguments on regulating ghost guns in next term

    04:08

  • Supreme Court weighs whether cities can punish homeless for camping in public spaces

    02:27

  • Supreme Court considers how cities can enforce laws on homeless camps

    04:07

  • House passes foreign aid bills and bill that could ban TikTok

    05:23

  • Unlikely alliance clears way for House vote on Israel and Ukraine aid

    01:25

  • ‘Shameful’ effort to oust Speaker Johnson would ‘weaken’ the party, says GOP Rep. Bacon

    07:11

  • Boeing whistleblowers appear at congressional hearing

    01:39

  • Columbia University president testifies about antisemitism on campus

    01:43

  • Sen. Menendez may blame his wife for his alleged crimes

    03:44

  • House to send articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to the Senate

    02:16

  • Supreme Court hears Jan. 6 obstruction challenge that could affect Trump's case

    02:25

NBC News

Watch Biden's full remarks at the 2024 White House Correspondents’ dinner 

09:49

President Biden spoke at the annual White House Correspondents’ dinner in Washington D.C., where he cracked jokes about his age while taking aim at former President Trump, saying that he was a grown man “running against a six-year-old." He discussed the stakes of the November election, and urged the press to "rise up to the seriousness of the moment."April 28, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    WATCH: Colin Jost roasts the room at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

    23:25

  • Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump immunity case

    03:05

  • Kagan asks Trump lawyer if a president calling for a coup is an official act

    01:54

  • Protesters demonstrate outside Supreme Court ahead of Trump immunity case

    01:46

  • The show must go on: Lawmakers team up with actors on STAGE Act legislation

    04:59

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on highly restrictive Idaho abortion law

    03:49
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All