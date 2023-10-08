Full Gaetz: ‘Absolutely’ worth potentially losing job to oust McCarthy

Full Blinken: Israel will look at whether attack was 'an intelligence failure'11:16
Full Haley: Israel is the 'frontline of defense' for America08:57
- Now Playing
Full Gaetz: ‘Absolutely’ worth potentially losing job to oust McCarthy10:12
- UP NEXT
‘It’s huge’: Court orders Alabama to adopt new Congressional map, giving black voters more sway04:28
Pennsylvania swing voters ‘depressed’ by potential Biden-Trump rematch: ‘Where are the leaders?’07:56
GOP lawmaker who voted to oust McCarthy defends negotiating with Democrats07:46
Fmr. Sen. Moseley Braun remembers Feinstein as a ‘larger than life individual’04:15
Rep. Espaillat calls on WH, Congress to 'do more' to help cities 'shouldering' migrant crisis07:21
Ousting Gaetz from House would be ‘unfair,’ says GOP Rep. Gonzales09:41
Sen. Bennet would ‘be willing to’ force a shutdown if Ukraine aid is excluded from funding bill08:40
Rep. Womack supports Scalise for speaker: ‘I’m in’08:21
Democrats watched tape of McCarthy bashing them ahead of motion to vacate vote, Rep. Connolly says07:54
Gaetz is out for attention with McCarthy oust, GOP Rep. Valadao says05:52
GOP Rep. Buck says he doesn’t trust Speaker McCarthy06:29
Full Murray: Dianne Feinstein showed 'guts and courage' when she took on the CIA05:54
Full Good: 'Everything is on the table to hold the speaker accountable' in shutdown negotiations09:22
Nikki Haley can ‘take a punch’ and ‘throw a punch,’ says fmr. South Carolina GOP chair04:59
Trump is ‘missing in action’: DeSantis campaign manager05:17
Full Cramer: Marijuana banking bill would put ‘parameters around the industry’07:37
Without Trump, DeSantis campaign sees an opportunity for ‘clean air’ on stage05:41
Full Blinken: Israel will look at whether attack was 'an intelligence failure'11:16
Full Haley: Israel is the 'frontline of defense' for America08:57
- Now Playing
Full Gaetz: ‘Absolutely’ worth potentially losing job to oust McCarthy10:12
- UP NEXT
‘It’s huge’: Court orders Alabama to adopt new Congressional map, giving black voters more sway04:28
Pennsylvania swing voters ‘depressed’ by potential Biden-Trump rematch: ‘Where are the leaders?’07:56
GOP lawmaker who voted to oust McCarthy defends negotiating with Democrats07:46
Play All