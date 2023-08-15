IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump's attacks on Fani Willis could make his trial calendar harder, fmr. Ga. AG warns

    12:13

  • Full panel: Republicans will lose in Georgia again if Trump is the nominee

    09:35
    Here’s why Fani Willis’ plan to bring a trial in 6 months is just ‘not possible’

    05:29
    Hawaii governor says there will be a review to assess possible 'failure of preparedness'

    10:26

  • Vivek Ramaswamy ‘comes up a lot’ in focus groups, Amy Walter says

    04:25

  • Trump is ‘tempted’ to attend the first GOP presidential debate

    01:16

  • Trump likely has ‘a little runway left’ before Judge Chutkan finds him in contempt

    06:57

  • Maui residents frustrated by tourists snorkeling 'as bodies were still being pulled out' of water

    01:49

  • ‘We’re living in a weird period of history’: Full RFK Jr. interview

    15:38

  • Nikki Haley ahead of RNC debate: 'I know exactly what gets under' Trump's skin

    05:20

  • Special counsels can be 'corrosive' to DOJ, says Chuck Rosenberg

    02:10

  • Pence doubles down on Trump asking him to disregard Constitution: 'Check his tweets'

    01:17

  • Meet the Press Minute: Biden discusses the Iran Hostage Crisis in 1980

    01:14

  • How to help those impacted by Maui fire

    00:26

  • Phillips: ‘Some people have asked that I not use their names’ in calls to primary Biden

    01:14

  • Full Panel: ‘I do not think there is a legitimate appetite for another Democratic candidate’ in 2024

    07:24

  • Democrats aren’t the only ones voting for abortion rights, Ohio shows

    02:21

  • Potential Biden primary challenger says president's image is corrupted by Hunter probe

    03:11

  • Pence won’t say he’s a MAGA Republican

    00:56

  • Full Phillips: Majority of the country ‘would like to see Joe Biden … pass the torch’

    07:54

Meet the Press

Here’s why Fani Willis’ plan to bring a trial in 6 months is just ‘not possible’

05:29

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told reporters she intends to try all 19 defendants together within the next six months. NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent Laura Jarrett explains why this is a tough task. Aug. 15, 2023

