How plans to impeach Biden could be upended by the indictment of an ex-FBI informant
Feb. 16, 202402:23
Meet the Press

NBC News Justice Reporter Ryan Reilly joins Meet the Press NOW to bring his reporting on how House Republicans’ plans to impeach President Biden could be affected by the revelation that former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, a key GOP witness, was charged with lying about the Biden family’s business dealings.Feb. 16, 2024

