IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Raimondo: 'No,' criticism of Biden's abortion performance isn't justified

    02:16

  • Hogan: ‘Trump’s influence is diminishing’

    02:12

  • Murphy: Cipollone claimed privilege on conversations related to Trump in Jan. 6 testimony

    00:55

  • Elon Musk created ‘a circus’ by backing out of Twitter purchase deal: Kara Swisher

    02:58

  • Democrats begin to question whether Biden should run again in 2024

    02:55

  • Chuck Todd: Biden arguably delivered on campaign promises but progressives demand more

    01:18

  • Raimondo: Women are key to fixing labor shortage

    00:58

  • Murphy: Trump was told not to take action ‘for the sake of democracy’ after election by advisors

    01:27

  • Hogan on possible presidential run: There's 'growing demand' for what I've done in Maryland

    00:41
  • Now Playing

    MTP Compressed: Biden administration struggles to ‘meet the moment’

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Democrats in ‘disarray’ as party struggles with unity, messaging ahead of midterms

    07:39

  • Full Hogan: Supreme Court’s gun rulings ‘really doesn't do a whole lot’ to constrain governors

    07:29

  • Full Raimondo: Voter sentiment over the economy is ‘frustrating’

    07:45

  • Chuck Todd: 'Trump wants to be in the conversation all the time'

    02:01

  • Full Murphy: ‘The president knew he had lost the election’

    10:16

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court bans use of unattended ballot drop boxes, potential ramifications for voter turnout

    02:04

  • Record crime spike drives Ohio Senate candidates to put safety center stage

    01:08

  • WH Economic Adviser: 'We've now recovered all the lost jobs in the private sector” during the pandemic

    06:57

  • 'Consider the challenge accepted, Court': Biden signs executive order on abortion

    02:29

  • Tim Ryan on abortion ruling: ‘This is not freedom’

    02:35

Meet the Press

MTP Compressed: Biden administration struggles to ‘meet the moment’

02:13

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo joins Meet the Press to discuss the Biden administration’s latest efforts to curb economic uncertainty. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), member of the January 6th Select Committee, joins the show to discuss the significance of Pat Cipollone’s testimony to the committee, ahead of Tuesday’s public hearing. Plus, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) says Trump’s “influence” on the party is diminishing.July 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Raimondo: 'No,' criticism of Biden's abortion performance isn't justified

    02:16

  • Hogan: ‘Trump’s influence is diminishing’

    02:12

  • Murphy: Cipollone claimed privilege on conversations related to Trump in Jan. 6 testimony

    00:55

  • Elon Musk created ‘a circus’ by backing out of Twitter purchase deal: Kara Swisher

    02:58

  • Democrats begin to question whether Biden should run again in 2024

    02:55

  • Chuck Todd: Biden arguably delivered on campaign promises but progressives demand more

    01:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All