    Rep. Dean Phillips should 'stay with Congress and do his job there,' says Rep. Judy Chu

Meet the Press

Rep. Dean Phillips should ‘stay with Congress and do his job there,’ says Rep. Judy Chu

07:27

President Biden is back on the road, making stops in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to tout his “Bidenomics” agenda. Congresswoman Judy Chu (D-Calif.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the state of the economy and president’s re-election campaign. Aug. 7, 2023

