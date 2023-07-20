IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Sen. Grassley releases redacted FBI informant document related to Biden allegations

Meet the Press

Sen. Grassley releases redacted FBI informant document related to Biden allegations

01:41

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has released an FBI informant document released to the allegations against Hunter Biden, NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali reports. July 20, 2023

    Sen. Grassley releases redacted FBI informant document related to Biden allegations

