IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Chuck Todd: Hur report ‘feeds a narrative’ on Biden’s age and mental competency

    05:14
  • Now Playing

    Senate advances aid bill for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan without provisions for U.S. border

    04:51
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. military strike kills Iran-backed militia commander

    02:33

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments in Trump Colorado ballot case: What to expect

    02:57

  • How Nikki Haley lost the Nevada GOP primary without competitors on the ballot

    03:19

  • Chuck Todd: House Republicans’ disarray signals ‘death’ of the party’s ‘governing wing’

    04:53

  • Bob Casey’s re-election in Pennsylvania will be ‘key’ for Democrats holding Senate majority

    07:19

  • Democratic lawmaker ‘uncomfortable’ with bipartisan border bill

    08:11

  • Hispanic caucus chair: House Republicans ‘taking their orders’ from Trump on Mayorkas impeachment

    06:57

  • U.S. retaliatory strikes have been ‘calibrated’ but could continue, says retired admiral

    06:48

  • Sec. Antony Blinken returns to Middle East amid ceasefire talks

    02:52

  • NBC News Poll: Biden’s approval slips to lowest point in presidency

    05:00

  • White House sees House Israel bill as 'a ploy' and 'not ... a serious effort' 

    01:04

  • Speaker Johnson defends Mayorkas impeachment: ‘Desperate times call for desperate measures’

    04:47

  • Speaker Johnson refuses to commit to vote over Senate's bipartisan immigration bill: Full interview

    16:21

  • ‘We cannot wait anymore’: Speaker Johnson defends Israel standalone bill

    01:25

  • Speaker Johnson says he wasn’t offered briefing on the Senate border deal

    00:50

  • Speaker Mike Johnson: Trump ‘is not calling the shots. I am calling the shots for the House.’

    00:56

  • How a Trump conviction changes the 2024 race in the NBC News poll: Steve Kornacki explains

    00:26

  • NBC News Poll: Biden trails Trump by 20 points on the economy as his approval ratings plummet

    05:09

Meet the Press

Senate advances aid bill for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan without provisions for U.S. border

04:51

NBC News Senior National Political Reporter Sahil Kapur joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the status of a bill that provides aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, but does not have any provisions for the U.S. border. This comes after a bill that tied the two together collapsed under the weight of opposition from House Republicans and former President Trump.Feb. 8, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Chuck Todd: Hur report ‘feeds a narrative’ on Biden’s age and mental competency

    05:14
  • Now Playing

    Senate advances aid bill for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan without provisions for U.S. border

    04:51
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. military strike kills Iran-backed militia commander

    02:33

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments in Trump Colorado ballot case: What to expect

    02:57

  • How Nikki Haley lost the Nevada GOP primary without competitors on the ballot

    03:19

  • Chuck Todd: House Republicans’ disarray signals ‘death’ of the party’s ‘governing wing’

    04:53
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All