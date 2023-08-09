IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Special counsel obtained search warrant for Donald Trump’s Twitter account

    FBI fatally shot man in Utah who allegedly threatened Biden, Harris and Alvin Bragg

  • Issue 1 ‘was never exclusively’ about abortion: Ohio secretary of state

  • Chuck Todd: GOP should hear 'warning bells' after Ohio vote

  • Biden ‘may not be the nominee’: Ron DeSantis explains his Gavin Newsom debate

  • Scientists develop heat alert system to protect vulnerable populations

  • Here’s how Ohio’s August special election could impact abortion rights

  • ‘Defiant’ Trump addresses indictments at rally despite protective order

  • Full Panel: DeSantis needs to ‘bludgeon’ Trump with his legal indictments

  • Rep. Dean Phillips should ‘stay with Congress and do his job there,’ says Rep. Judy Chu

  • DeSantis defends Florida slavery curriculum standards

  • DeSantis: Not enough ‘consensus’ in the country for abortion rights changes in Congress

  • Casey DeSantis: ‘I’ve never told my kids about the cancer battle’

  • Full Ron DeSantis Interview: ‘I am what I am’

  • ‘Of course he lost’: Ron DeSantis rejects Trump’s 2020 election claims

  • Full Panel: Next 18 months will ‘test’ U.S. ability to ‘remain a strong, united nation’

  • Hunter Biden investigation is ‘one off’ for GOP to score ‘cheap political points,’ Raskin says

  • Meet the Press Minute: John Anderson launches third-party bid in 1980

  • Trump lawyer offers a 'deranged argument' in Trump defense, Raskin says

Special counsel obtained search warrant for Donald Trump’s Twitter account

In an opinion released today, the district court says it had found probable cause to search Trump’s Twitter account for evidence of crimes. “Twitter resisted to the extent that they were fined $350,000 for doing that, but ultimately Jack Smith got the material,” says NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian on Meet the Press NOW.Aug. 9, 2023

