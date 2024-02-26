IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Steve Kornacki: Trump could face challenges from suburban voters in a general election
Feb. 26, 202403:05

  • ‘Anything I vote for has to secure our border,’ Rep. Donalds says ahead of potential shutdown

    01:38

  • NSA Jake Sullivan won't say whether U.S. would withhold weapons sales to Israel as leverage

    01:23

  • Newsom says calls for him to get in 2024 race are ‘idle chatter’ and a ‘sideshow’

    01:38

  • Gov. Newsom ‘not worried’ about Biden’s ability to beat Trump: His age has made him ‘successful’

    02:17

  • Trump aides want former president to focus less on personal grievances and more on policy

    02:25

  • Black voters support Trump is because they also face legal injustice, GOP congressman says

    02:45

  • IVF clinic doctor says she’s ‘having the hardest conversations of her life’ after Alabama ruling

    00:47

  • Rep. Donalds says he could 'broadly support' legislation protecting IVF: Full interview

    11:37

  • ‘Ukraine can go further in retaking territory’ if U.S. gives more aid: Full NSA Sullivan interview

    08:18

  • Newsom says GOP candidate Nikki Haley is one of Democrats’ ‘best surrogates’: Full interview

    17:08

  • ‘This is a war on women,’ Gov. Newsom says in reaction to Alabama IVF ruling

    01:19

  • Biden should ‘100%’ debate Trump, Gov. Newsom says

    00:19

  • Chuck Todd: South Carolina GOP electorate will be ‘semi-replicated’ through Super Tuesday

    01:33

  • Alabama Supreme Court justice cites scripture 'nearly two dozen times' in ruling on embryos

    03:00

  • Michigan voters concerned 2024 will bring 'hyperpartisan explosion’

    02:51

  • Clyburn: Despite possible protest vote in Michigan, Biden is 'in real good shape'

    08:19
College-educated suburban voters turned out to support Nikki Haley in Saturday’s South Carolina primary and the demographics she won could cause trouble for former President Donald Trump if he makes it to a general election, says NBC News National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki.Feb. 26, 2024

