Trump hits the campaign trail in Wisconsin amidst ongoing hush money trial
May 1, 2024

  • GOP Rep. Armstrong supports Speaker Johnson despite policy disagreements because ‘I’m a grown-up’

  • Cease-fire talks made ‘more complicated’ as Israel vows to move ahead with Rafah offensive

  • ‘Country club’ politicians catering to ‘extremes,’ says independent Nebraska Senate candidate

  • U.S. concludes Putin likely didn’t order Navanly’s death but ‘not absolving’ him of responsibility

  • Democratic congresswoman: Florida women are in ‘agony’ as state’s six-week abortion ban takes effect

    Trump hits the campaign trail in Wisconsin amidst ongoing hush money trial

    Looming Israeli offensive increases pressure on Hamas to agree to cease-fire: Amb. Dennis Ross

  • Sen. Kaine says Biden could hold up ‘model’ colleges to address campus protests

  • ‘We preserve the historical record’: Kelly O’Donnell highlights importance of free press during WHCD

  • Sen. Tim Kaine says he does ‘not think the National Guard is a solution’ to campus protests

  • Sen. Kaine says U.S. must help ‘Israel defend itself’ after calls to withhold aid: Full interview

  • McConnell says he stands by ‘everything’ he said after January 6th

  • McConnell doesn’t say whether he’ll vote for Trump: I said ‘I would support the nominee’

  • McConnell says federal abortion legislation in ‘any direction’ could not get enough Senate votes

  • 'What protected me was the innocence of a child': Ruby Bridges reflects on 1960 school integration

  • McConnell says the world is ‘more dangerous now than before World War II’: Full interview

  • ‘History is sacred’: Ruby Bridges blasts attempts to 'cover up history' as her books are banned

  • Tennessee governor signs bill allowing teachers to carry guns

  • Biden talks to Howard Stern as campaign looks to reach voters

  • Former Trump lawyer: Trump 'can't take the stand' in hush money case

Meet the Press

Trump hits the campaign trail in Wisconsin amidst ongoing hush money trial

NBC News Correspondent Shaquille Brewster joins Meet the Press NOW to report on former President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail during a break in his ongoing hush money trial.May 1, 2024

