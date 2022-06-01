Author Casey McQuiston writes the escapist queer novels of our dreams

In honor of Pride Month, NBC Out is highlighting and celebrating a new generation of LGBTQ trailblazers, creators and newsmakers. Visit our full #Pride30 list here.

Casey McQuiston tells the kinds of LGBTQ stories that were once impossible to find in the romance section. Thoroughly queer, their books are joyous, relatable and known for an emotional heart that has garnered an obsessive fan base.

Love and its thrilling twists and turns are why readers turn to McQuiston, who uses gender-neutral pronouns. In their debut, “Red, White and Royal Blue,” a New York Times bestseller, love transcends borders, and in their sophomore work, “One Last Stop,” love transcends dimensions. McQuiston’s third book, “I Kissed Shara Wheeler,” released last month, is about finding love in unexpected places.

McQuiston says they write romantic stories with queer people at the center because they grew up in a conservative, evangelical environment and they hope their work helps people feel less alone.

“I Kissed Shara Wheeler” is a queer coming-of-age story set in the religious South. McQuiston says that as much as it was written for others, it was written for them, too.

Check back later this month for our full profile of Casey McQuiston.

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram