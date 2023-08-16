Family and friends seek answers months after D.C. man's suspicious death

A gay Black man was pronounced dead in late May shortly after he was found in the middle of a street in Washington, D.C., without his phone, wallet or any jewelry. His car was missing, too.

Police say there’s currently “no evidence of foul play.” But the man’s longtime partner said he believes otherwise and is searching for answers, as was first reported by the D.C.-based LGBTQ news site Washington Blade.

Ernest Terrell Newkirk, 55, died three hours after telling his partner, Roger Turpin, that he was heading home from a nearby bar. His body was found a mile away from the couple’s D.C. home and not on a direct route from the bar.

After Newkirk was pronounced dead, outgoing calls were made from his cellphone, traffic tickets were issued to his car and someone used his debit card to buy gas and tried to use it at an ATM, according to documentation Turpin received from Newkirk’s phone company and bank, along with the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles. And when Turpin was eventually reunited with Newkirk’s missing 2017 Camaro convertible, he said, there were items in the vehicle that did not belong to the couple.

Turpin said he repeatedly offered to provide this documentation to the police from late May through the first week of August, and they either explicitly declined or ignored his verbal offers. Now, more than two months after Newkirk’s death, Turpin remains frustrated with the investigation and worried that D.C. authorities are not “taking the case seriously,” he said.

Ernest Terrell Newkirk. Roger Turpin

In an Aug. 14 email, a spokesperson for D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department told NBC News that the investigation into Newkirk’s death is still ongoing.

“At this time, Mr. Newkirk’s death does not appear to be a result of foul play. There are no signs of trauma. We are awaiting the [Office of the Chief Medical Examiner] to provide a cause and manner of death,” the spokesperson, Hannah Glasgow, said.

The cause and manner of death will be determined after the toxicology report is completed, which, according to the medical examiner’s office, could take up to 90 days after an autopsy.

Glasgow rebutted Turpin’s assertion that police had declined or ignored his offer of documentation, saying the “initial detective assigned to this case has no record of any offers for additional documents.” And when asked about Turpin’s statement that authorities were not “taking the cause seriously,” Glasgow said that the department “approaches all cases with a profound sense of responsibility” and that “each investigation is given the utmost attention and dedication.”

Turpin, however, fears that if investigators wait any longer to look into the circumstances surrounding Newkirk’s death, it will be too late to bring any potential bad actors to justice.

NBC News spoke with two police experts about the case’s publicly known details and Rogers’ concerns about the investigation, and neither found any glaring red flags.

Joseph Giacalone, an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former New York Police Department homicide detective, cautioned that just because police are not telling Turpin and the media that they’re looking into Newkirk’s phone records and other potential leads, doesn’t mean they’re not.

“If there is a crime involved, the police department will rarely give out that kind of information, because they don’t want to spook the people who were responsible,” he said. “If they go on the run, it makes it more difficult for them to track them down.”

Giacalone also noted that a lack of “foul play” doesn’t necessarily mean there was no crime; he said it would not be unheard of for bad actors to loot the body of someone who died of natural causes.

And when it comes to putting an investigation on hold until the toxicology report is complete, Cloyd Steiger, a former homicide detective with the Seattle Police Department, said this “Hold for Tox” approach is not uncommon, especially in a large city with a high murder rate and when there’s no clear sign of foul play.

A 'social butterfly' and 'law-abiding citizen'

Newkirk, a native of North Carolina, moved to Washington in the early ‘90s. Turpin described him as a “social butterfly” and a “law-abiding citizen,” adding that Newkirk owned his own landscaping business and worked as a chef for the NBA’s Washington Wizards at D.C.’s Capital One Arena.

“He changed a lot of people’s lives,” Turpin added. “He gave a lot of people jobs at the arena he worked at. He would hire them, and he will mold them into making a career.”

Given his gregarious personality and his deep ties to the local LGBTQ community, Newkirk was looking forward to the annual D.C. Black Pride weekend, including an unofficial Pride gathering at the Ugly Mug bar on the evening of Saturday, May 27.

Shawn Thorpe, 56, who has been friends with Newkirk for over two decades, told NBC News he saw Newkirk around midnight that night, just outside the Ugly Mug, where some of the bar’s overflowing crowd had congregated. The two men talked for about 30 minutes, Thorpe said, adding that Newkirk seemed intoxicated.

At 12:30 a.m., Newkirk called Turpin to say that he was on his way home, Turpin recalled. When he wasn’t home the following morning, Turpin started to panic. Unaware that Newkirk had already been pronounced dead and that his body was labeled “John Doe” at the city morgue, Turpin started to look for his partner of two decades, searching nearby residential areas by foot and car and reaching out to Newkirk’s friends to see if they knew his whereabouts.

At 10 p.m. Sunday night, Turpin filed a missing person’s report. He said two officers came to his house, took down the report and asked for a photo of Newkirk, which Turpin provided.

Turpin would be left without answers for another 36 hours.

'Unconscious adult male in the street'

Police were notified shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, about an “unconscious adult male in the street,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department report shared with NBC News. When officers arrived, the person who reported the incident was administering CPR and then the responding officer took over CPR until the ambulance arrived, the report states. “After all attempts at life saving measures,” the report says, the man, who had no identification on him, was pronounced dead.

The person who reported the incident, Kameron Rogers, 27, told NBC News that he was driving his friend Asia home when they saw Newkirk facedown in the middle of the street. Rogers said he got out of the car, approached Newkirk and then flipped him over to perform CPR and check for a pulse, which was “very faint” at the time. Rogers said Newkirk’s body was cold and he saw indentations on his face from the gravel, which led him to think that Newkirk had been facedown on the street for some time.