Kenya could follow Uganda as East African nations wage war on LGBTQ rights

Mohamed Ali doesn’t believe gay Africans exist. He says homosexuality is a Western invention imposed on the continent. Openly gay Africans are liars seeking visas to the West or money from rights groups, he adds.

Ali is a member of Kenya’s parliament. He is desperate to follow neighbor Uganda by unleashing a sweeping legislative crackdown on LGBTQ people. Even if he happened to be sick in intensive care, he would ask to be dragged to parliament to approve it.

“I will ask them to take me to vote for that, to kick them out, kick LGBT people out of Kenya completely,” he said.

Weeks after Uganda enacted one of the most draconian anti-LGBTQ laws on Earth, Kenya could be poised to follow suit with a similarly formulated bill that punishes gay sex with prison or even death in some cases, according to a draft of the law and two lawmakers backing it in parliament.

Similar moves are also afoot in Tanzania and South Sudan, parliamentarians in those nations told Reuters, revealing for the first time a broad anti-LGBTQ legislative drive across East Africa. Some regional lawmakers frame the issue as an almost existential battle to save African values and sovereignty, which they say have been battered by Western pressure to capitulate on gay rights.

The draft of Kenya’s Family Protection Bill, seen by Reuters, mirrors many aspects of the Ugandan law, which was signed by President Yoweri Museveni at the end of May to the dismay of the LGBTQ community, human rights campaigners and Western capitals.

Gay sex is punishable by at least 10 years in jail under the proposed Kenyan law, while “aggravated homosexuality,” which includes gay sex with a minor or disabled person or when a terminal disease is passed on, brings the death penalty.

“It is a hateful piece of legislation that will truly make the lives of queer Kenyans unbearable if passed,” said Annette Atieno of the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission campaign group.

Spokespeople for the Kenyan presidency and government didn’t respond to requests for comment about the proposed bill.

In South Sudan, parliamentary spokesperson John Agany told Reuters that an anti-LGBTQ law with the same content as the Ugandan legislation was being drafted and would be put to a vote “very soon.” He didn’t elaborate on the bill, and the Juba government didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Tanzanian lawmaker Jacqueline Ngonyani said she planned to introduce a private motion in parliament later this year to clamp down on gay activity in an attempt to “control the ongoing moral decay.”

“If these (gay) people increase, this will be the end of generation,” she added. “This is the same as drugs do to our youth.”

Asked whether she had specific punishments in mind, Ngonyani said she would not share anything until she was advised by legal experts.

Tanzania’s minister of constitutional and legal affairs, Damas Ndumbaro, said there was little room to tighten existing colonial-era laws against homosexuality, though.

“Do they want 100 years in prison while we already have a life sentence?” he told Reuters. “Let us review why the problem is persisting,” he said, referring to gay activity. “The government is still collecting opinions on how to solve the problem.”

'Promoting' homosexuality: 5 years

The Kenyan anti-gay bill is being vetted by a parliamentary committee, which can then refer it to the full chamber for a vote. Officials have given no indication of the possible timeline.

The LGBTQ community fears the worst, three rights groups told Reuters.

In a debate in parliament initiated by Ali in March about whether to ban speech or publications that promote same-sex relations, more than 20 lawmakers spoke out against LGBTQ rights and none in support. Several called for legislation to strengthen penalties for same-sex acts, including the deputy majority leader, who said gay sex could be punished by hanging.