Angelica Ross says Emma Roberts apologized for alleged transphobic comments

Angelica Ross announced on Twitter/X that Emma Roberts called and apologized to her over an alleged incident that occurred on the set of “American Horror Story: 1984.” Ross revealed during a previous Instagram Live that “Emma” (she only said Roberts’ first name and her initials at the time) intentionally misgendered her in between filming a take.

“Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally,” Ross wrote in an update to fans. “I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform.”

In the original Instagram Live video, Ross said Roberts was joking around, saying “Angelica is being mean” while speaking with a man named John on set (presumably “AHS” director John J. Gray). Ross, who is transgender, said John then told the two women, “OK, ladies, you know, that’s enough. Let’s get back to work.” That’s when Roberts allegedly looked at Ross and said, “Don’t you mean lady?,” implying there was only one lady between the two of them.

“Like, what the f--- did you just say?” Ross remembered thinking. “I’m standing there, she walked away, my blood is boiling. Boiling because I’m like, if I say something, it’s gonna be me that’s the problem. And I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing and they got repercussions from it. Not her — they did.”

“When I saw that happening, I was just like, ‘I’m done. I’m done.’ I didn’t speak to that b---- the entire time after that,” Ross continued. “She said to me she could feel the energy coming off of me. She was like, ‘Are you OK? You haven’t been talking.’ I’m like, ‘Mmhmm,’ Cause b---- don’t play me. You’ve been playing mind games with everybody on the set and everybody’s been waiting for the moment that you would get me.”

While Ross only mentioned “Emma” while telling this story, she said in another video that a person named “Ms. E.R.” irritated all of the cast members on the set of “American Horror Story: 1984.” Many followers on social media took this as confirmation that Ross was talking about Roberts, so much so that Ross published additional tweets about “Emma.”

“Let me make something absolutely clear,” Ross wrote. “I appreciate the support but please do not joke about violence towards Emma. Joke about her being held accountable.”

In another post, she said that “Emma” was also transphobic to her by mocking her voice. “We’re all sitting around & I’m copying Cody’s accent,” Ross wrote. “Didn’t know he had one. Emma then copies my voice & laugh and drops it several octaves. I was SHOOK. She read me for blood with my own words of course I was self conscious about my voice on set after that.”

Cody likely refers to Cody Fern, who co-starred with the two actors on “American Horror Story: 1984.” This exchange all took place on the day of the premiere of “American Horror Story: Delicate,” in which Roberts returns to the franchise — co-starring with Kim Kardashian — for the first time since the “1984” season in 2019.