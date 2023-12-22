From ‘Blackouts’ to ‘Page Boy,’ the best LGBTQ books of 2023

This year was a banner one for LGBTQ books, with queer-inclusive titles winning major awards, topping bestseller lists and breaking sales records.

While a “best of” list can barely scratch the surface of noteworthy titles, we solicited the help of book connoisseurs, our bibliophile colleagues and NBC Out readers to help create a list we can confidently recommend for your bookshelf.

‘And Then He Sang a Lullaby’

Ani Kayode

Roxane Gay Books

Ani Kayode Somtochukwu’s debut novel, “And Then He Sang a Lullaby,” is a coming-of-age love story set in Nigeria between two queer young men who become lovers in college. The author adroitly frames their unlikely pairing and tender love affair by shrouding it in beautiful prose even as it is set against the backdrop of the harsh realities of homophobia. This novel was the first book published under author Roxane Gay’s new imprint with Grove Atlantic.

‘Big Swiss’

Jen Beagin

Scribner

Greta, a transcriptionist who notates therapy sessions, develops an obsession with one of the patients, a gynecologist who has never had an orgasm. Greta nicknames the client “Big Swiss,” and it isn’t long before Greta and Big Swiss have a chance meeting at a dog park. The story twists and turns around Greta’s deception as her affair with Big Swiss deepens, and the novel asks questions of obsession, observation, sex and trauma. An HBO series based on the book is in development at HBO, with “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer set to star as the titular character.

‘Blackouts’

Justin Torres

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Justin Torres’ second novel, “Blackouts,” combines fictional storytelling with hidden queer history. Winner of the National Book Award for fiction, it follows a dying older man as he discusses the erasure and distortion of LGBTQ history with his young friend. The deathbed conversation between these gay men centers on the real-life 1940s publication “Sex Variants: A Study of Homosexual Patterns” and the research’s troubling history.

‘Camp Damascus’

Chuck Tingle

Tor Nightfire

The first full-length novel from the pseudonymous author Chuck Tingle, “Camp Damascus” is a queer horror story about “the demons the queer community faces in America, the price of keeping secrets, and finding the courage to burn it all down.” The book’s protagonist, Rose, is an autistic 20-year-old high school senior from a deeply religious family in a God-fearing Montana town who ends up at a nearby conversion therapy camp that boasts a 100% success rate.

‘Couplets: A Love Story’

Maggie Millner

Macmillan

A lush exploration of desire and identity, “Couplets” is a love story told in verse and prose, with poems constructed from rhyming couplets. Both a story of coming out and coming of age, the narrator ventures on an exploration of self while the structure of the book itself goes through its own metamorphosis, changing from poetry to prose, from first to second person. “Couplets” considers desire as a driving force and explores monogamy, polyamory and the physicality of love and heartbreak.

‘Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant’

Curtis Chin

Hatchette Book Group

Curtis Chin came of age in the tumultuous years of 1980s Detroit. His family’s Chinese restaurant was not only his safe haven, but it was also one of the rare places in the segregated city where everyone felt welcome. Fusing family history, food writing and his reflections on growing up Chinese American and gay, “Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant” serves up a poignant picture of the ups and downs of Detroit’s Chinatown.

‘Family Meal’

Bryan Washington

Riverhead Books

Under the weight of grief, two former best friends reunite in “Family Meal,” an exploration of friendship, friendship as family, and the complexities of parsing the difference. Ghosts haunt the novel, taking the form of childhood memories, lost lovers and random encounters. Not for the faint of heart, “Family Meal” is a slow burn that builds momentum as it unfolds, charting self-destruction, the power of community and hope through loss.

‘Lush Lives’

J. Vanessa Lyon

Grove Atlantic

“Lush Lives” by art historian and professor J. Vanessa Lyon is a sapphic romance where the central characters — struggling artist Glory Hopkins and ambitious art appraiser Parkie de Groot — form an unlikely alliance and an undeniable connection amid New York City’s high-stakes art world.

‘Moby Dyke’

Krista Burton

Simon & Schuster

In “Moby Dyke,” Krista Burton takes readers on a laugh-out-loud funny and historically rich road trip to visit some of America’s last remaining lesbian bars. Her epic pilgrimage to nearly 20 of these sapphic spaces includes a visit to San Francisco’s Wild Side West, which first opened its doors in the 1960s; Wisconsin’s only lesbian bar, Walker’s Pint in Milwaukee; and some of Oklahoma’s surprisingly plentiful lesbian venues, including the Yellow Brick Road Pub in Tulsa.

‘Mrs. S’

K Patrick

Europa Editions

This debut novel from Glasgow-based poet K Patrick is a smoldering tale of obsession, queer desire and forbidden love. Set at an all-girls English boarding school in the 1990s, “Mrs. S” follows the unnamed young narrator as she starts a new job as a boarding school matron, struggles with her gender identity and embarks on a white-hot illicit affair with the beautiful wife of her school’s headmaster.

‘Page Boy’

Elliot Page

Macmillan

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page’s highly anticipated memoir, “Page Boy,” chronicles his successful acting career, love life, familial strife and journey to coming out as transgender in 2020. Filled with juicy revelations, including his secret romance with “House of Cards” actor Kate Mara, “Page Boy” debuted atop The New York Times’ bestsellers list when it was released in June.

‘Ponyboy’

Eliot Duncan

W. W. Norton & Company

Eliot Duncan’s debut novel, “Ponyboy,” is an emotional and poetic portrayal of a transgender man’s struggle with addiction as he comes to terms with his identity. The first book with a trans protagonist to be longlisted for the National Book Award, “Ponyboy” provided some queer readers with something they don’t often receive in most fiction: a messy, complicated trans central character.