Elliot Page to star in new Gucci fragrance campaign

The Oscar-nominated actor will be joined by actor Julia Garner and rapper A$AP Rocky, the fashion brand announced.
Elliot Page attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022.Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic file
Gucci has tapped "The Umbrella Academy" actor Elliot Page to star in its new fragrance campaign, the luxury fashion brand announced this week.

Page will be joined by "Ozark" star Julia Garner and rapper A$AP Rocky in the upcoming Gucci Guilty campaign, which will debut March 1.

Ahead of the campaign's official debut, Gucci released teaser images of the trio. Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, can be seen donning a Hawaiian-style shirt while icily staring directly into the camera.

Shot by British fashion photographer Glen Luchford, the forthcoming campaign "sees Rocky, Garner, and Page personify an ode to self-acceptance, friendship, and love in all its forms through a story of tenderness, imagination, and curiosity," according to the Italian fashion house.

