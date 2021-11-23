Lil Nas X's song about gay sex earns 3 Grammy nominations

Rapper Lil Nas X's hit song about gay sex was nominated Tuesday for three Grammy Awards, catapulting LGBTQ narratives to the highest echelon of achievement in the music industry.

The provocative song — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — is up for song of the year, record of the year and best music video at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which are being held Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.

Its title is a reference to the gay romance novel and 2017 film “Call Me By Your Name.” But its lyrics are less about love and more about lust, with lines including “romantic talking? You don’t even have to try” and "I’m not fazed, only here to sin."

In the music video for the song, Lil Nas X is seduced out of what appears to be the Garden of Eden, falls into hell and gives the devil a lap dance.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, celebrated his nominations and thanked his fans in a string of Twitter posts.

"don’t have to win a single award, truly thankful for all the insight this year has brought me. and thankful for the journey. love u guys," the 22-year-old rapper wrote.

In total, he was nominated for five of the major music awards, including for album of the year for his chart-topping debut studio album, "Montero." Last year, he won two out of the six Grammy Awards he was nominated for, including for best music video for his hit song "Old Town Road (Remix)."

LGBTQ advocates applauded the groundbreaking nature of the rapper's nominations.

"Lil Nas X continues to open doors for greater LGBTQ inclusion in rap and hip-hop, which will undoubtedly inspire and empower a new generation of artists to embrace their authenticity and individuality," GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement Tuesday.

Other LGBTQ artists who received Grammy nominations Tuesday include singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, pop star Halsey and singer-songwriter Arlo Parks.

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram