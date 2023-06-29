Country music star Kelsea Ballerini hit in the face during a concert

Country star Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the face after a fan threw an object onstage at her show in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday.

Ballerini, 28, was performing her song "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" when she was hit. A video shared on Twitter appears to show her stop singing while her violinist checked her face.

After attempting to proceed with the song, Ballerini briefly is seen in the video footage exiting the stage. It's unclear what was thrown at her, but she was later filmed proceeding with the concert.

Fans shared a video of Ballerini addressing the incident later in the show.

"I wanna say about what just happened, all I care about is keeping everyone safe," she said in the video. "So if you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know. There's security everywhere tonight."

Representatives for Ballerini didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ballerini is one of several female artists who have had troubling incidents onstage in recent weeks. On Saturday, Pink appeared stunned after a fan threw their mother's ashes at her during her show at the British Summer Time Festival in London.

Pop stars Bebe Rexha and Ava Max were also injured by fans during their concerts in recent weeks.