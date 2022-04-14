Wallaby missing from Memphis Zoo after storms strike Tennessee

Zookeepers at the Memphis Zoo said a wallaby went missing during a Wednesday move to an animal hospital, prompted by rising floodwaters around its outdoor enclosure.

The forecast for severe storms across Tennessee had prompted zookeepers to closely monitor the wallabies and other Australian animals that were housed together in the new KangaZoo exhibit, Jessica Faulk, a spokesperson for the Memphis Zoo, said Thursday in an email.

A wallaby at the Memphis Zoo. Memphis Zoo

Faulk said storm flooding had caused Lick Creek, which runs around the KangaZoo, to overflow its banks in the past, but "nothing that compares to the flooding we saw last night."

"The team had been watching the creek for any signs of flooding. But, as with all flash flooding, it happens so fast," Faulk wrote.

"We had staff at the zoo as it started to flood and began evacuation procedures," a Memphis Zoo said in a press release.

But when keepers tallied the animals at the hospital, they realized one was unaccounted for.

"Immediately, zoo staff began searching for the missing animal during the massive storm. Zoo staff has continued actively searching for the animal this morning, however, the wallaby has still not been located," the release said.

The Memphis Police Department is assisting in the search for the missing animal. Faulk said there have been no wallaby sightings reported as of Thursday afternoon.

The Memphis Commercial Appeal reported that the wallabies "had been overseen by zookeepers in a separate section in preparation for a VIP section featuring wallabies meant to open in April" following the KangaZoo's debut in March.

Faulk said there were four wallabies in total, including the missing one.

Any member of the public who sees the wallaby is encouraged not to approach the animal and to contact the Memphis Zoo at 901-333-6500. The zoo said that wallabies are gentle and "fairly skiddish" animals that are shorter than kangaroos.

The Memphis Police Department did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

While some zoo escapees are never found, others are. In March a zoo flamingo that made a wing for it during a Kansas storm in 2005 was spotted, again, on the Texas coast.