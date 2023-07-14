Rising floodwaters have forced thousands of New Delhi residents to flee their homes as torrential monsoon rains cause rivers in and near the Indian capital to overflow.

At least 91 people had died as of Friday, and millions have seen their lives upended because of the heavy rains.

In New Delhi, high waters hit the Yamuna, a major tributary of the Ganges River. Officials said water levels in the Yamuna had reached 45-year highs, Reuters reported on Thursday. Delhi closed all schools on Monday and started evacuations on Wednesday over the risk of flooding.