Thousands flee homes in Indian capital as torrential rains cause river to overflow

The heavy rains have also caused flooding and landslides in other parts of the country, killed at least 91 people and disrupted the lives of millions.

Drone footage shows severe flooding in New Delhi after record rainfall

By Larissa Gao

Rising floodwaters have forced thousands of New Delhi residents to flee their homes as torrential monsoon rains cause rivers in and near the Indian capital to overflow.

At least 91 people had died as of Friday, and millions have seen their lives upended because of the heavy rains.

In New Delhi, high waters hit the Yamuna, a major tributary of the Ganges River. Officials said water levels in the Yamuna had reached 45-year highs, Reuters reported on Thursday. Delhi closed all schools on Monday and started evacuations on Wednesday over the risk of flooding.

A boy swims in a flooded residential area near the banks of Yamuna River in New Delhi.AFP - Getty Images

The overflow of the river has caused the water level in the riverside area to rise to people's calves and even waistlines. Residents of low-lying areas have no choice but wade through contaminated waters.

A woman wades through flooded residential area near the banks of Yamuna River earlier this week. Arun Sankar / AFP - Getty Images

Animals have also been caught up in the floods, with some residents struggling to lead trapped cows to safety.

Cattle are moved to safety as they wade through the flooded waters of Yamuna River. Arun Sankar / AFP - Getty Images

The torrential rains have also caused landslides and flooding in northern India.

Hundreds in Amritsar, the northwestern state of Punjab, were stranded at the railway station earlier in the week after trains were suspended. People rested on the floor and on chairs in the waiting area.

People rest as they wait for trains at a railway station after rail services were disrupted in Amritsar.Narinder Nanu / AFP - Getty Images

The floodwaters swept away homes, leaving many to shelter on bridges in New Delhi.

Residential areas close to the river were flooded, submerging roads, cars and homes, leading to the evacuation of thousands of people from low-lying areas in the country's capital city. More than 100 people were killed this week after record monsoon rains led to massive waterlogging, road caves-in, collapsed homes and gridlocked traffic, officials said Thursday.
People evacuated from the low lying area of the flooded river Yamuna wait in line for food on an overhead bridge in New Delhi.Manish Swarup / AP

Women who had left their homes with few belongings to escape the floodwaters waited in line for food on a Delhi bridge.

People move their belongings to safety at a bridge over the flooded Yamuna River after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi. Arun Sankar / AFP - Getty Images

People camped near a bridge after being evacuated from the floodwaters in New Delhi. One woman washed her dishes on the bridge as others hung up their drenched clothes.

Woman washes cooking utensils at a makeshift shelter on a bridge after the Yamuna overflowed in New Delhi. Arun Sankar / AFP - Getty Images
In New Delhi, residential areas close to the Yamuna River were flooded, submerging roads, cars and homes, leading to the evacuation of thousands of people from low-lying areas. Dozens of cars were blocked by sheets of water throwing movement of vehicles into disarray during the morning rush hour in New Delhi on Thursday.
People evacuated from low-lying areas of the flooded river Yamuna take shelter at bridge in New Delhi. Manish Swarup / AP

Soldiers sent to Jalandhar district of the state of Punjab rescued stranded residents on Tuesday. They were forced to paddle to the affected areas.

Soldiers carry out a rescue operation in a flood-affected area after a breach in the Sutlej river in Punjab.Shammi Mehra / AFP - Getty Images

In some places, water flooded entire streets, and many regular household items were seen floating on the water.

People wade through a flooded street after the Yamuna overflowed. Arun Sankar / AFP - Getty Images

In New Delhi, three water treatment plants have been shut down, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, according to the local media. cutting around 25% of the local drinking water supply.

A man wades in water running through a street after the Yamuna overflowed. Money Sharma / AFP - Getty Images

India is not alone in being hit by heavy rainfall. Monsoon rains have caused landslides and floods in China, Japan and South Korea.

In the United States, residents of Vermont were badly hit by floods, and some homes were washed away.

Larissa Gao

Larissa Gao is a fellow on NBC’s Asia Desk, based in Hong Kong.