Two sides in Harvard affirmative action case set to meet in court over sealed records

A hearing is scheduled in Boston federal court Tuesday to address in part the extent to which documents from Harvard University should be made public in an ongoing lawsuit that accuses the school of discriminating against Asian-American applicants.

Students for Fair Admissions, Inc., which brought the suit in 2014, argued in a March 30 letter to Judge Allison D. Burroughs that documents related to Harvard’s admissions process, internal reports created by the school and tabulated admissions data are among those that should be publicly disclosed.

A student enters the Admissions Building at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Glen Cooper / Getty Images

The group said some of those documents might be used in a filing for summary judgment — in which a judge decides a case without it going to trial — and that they should not have to first be filed under seal.

“It would be impossible for the public to understand whether Harvard’s admissions system — especially the pivotal internal mechanisms used to sort and advance applicants through the process — is being manipulated if they are prevented from knowing how the system is supposed to work in the first place,” William S. Consovoy, an attorney who represents Students for Fair Admissions, Inc., wrote.

Harvard, in its letter to Burroughs, said briefs and supporting documents should first be filed “provisionally under seal,” after which they can work out what materials can appear on the public record, adding that the school understands “there is a public interest in this case and that the public has certain — though not unfettered — interests in access to judicial materials.”

“Those interests, however, must be balanced against the need to protect individual privacy and confidential and proprietary information about the admissions process,” Felicia H. Ellsworth, an attorney who represents Harvard, wrote.

Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. accuses Harvard of intentionally discriminating against Asian-American applicants by limiting their admissions numbers each year. Their lawsuit alleges that the school balances classes according to race or ethnicity, both of which it says are used as “the defining feature” of applications.

The group, whose members include Asian Americans who have been denied admission to Harvard, asserts that this is a constitutional violation of federal civil rights law because the school accepts federal funds.

The Supreme Court has ruled colleges cannot use racial quotas because they violate the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause, but may take race into account when making admissions decisions.

Harvard, in a statement, denied discriminating against applicants from any group in its admissions process.

“We will continue to vigorously defend the right of Harvard, and other universities, to seek the educational benefits that come from a class that is diverse on multiple dimensions, from its capacity for academic excellence to its ability to help create a campus community that gives each student the opportunity to learn from peers with a wide variety of academic interests, perspectives, and talents,” the statement reads.