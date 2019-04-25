Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 25, 2019, 5:03 PM UTC / Updated April 25, 2019, 5:06 PM UTC By Tom Winter and Rich Schapiro

A Massachusetts judge conspired with a court officer to help an undocumented immigrant slip out a back exit of a courthouse and elude arrest by immigration authorities, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.

Judge Shelley Joseph and court officer Wesley MacGregor were hit with federal obstruction of justice charges for their role in aiding the defendant, who was facing drug possession charges in April 2018, according to an indictment by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston

The man, identified as A.S., was also facing charges of being a fugitive from justice in Pennsylvania when he was allowed to dash out of a rear entrance at the state courthouse in Newton, Mass., federal prosecutors said.

The indictment says the judge and the immigrant's defense attorney had agreed, when a court recording device was allegedly improperly turned off by MacGregor, to let the man leave the court through a rear sally port exit and evade arrest by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in the courthouse.

It was not clear what happened to the immigrant after the courthouse escape.

This is a developing Story. Check back for updates.