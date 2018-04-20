Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

A Minnesota grandmother wanted in connection with two murders was captured by authorities tonight in South Padre Island, Texas.

Deputy U.S. Marshal John Kinsey said 56-year-old Lois Riess was nabbed as she sat in a restaurant and taken into custody without incident.

It wasn't immediately clear how she was spotted.

Lois Riess, of Blooming Prairie, Minn., who is being sought in connection with the killing of a Florida woman. Riess is charged in the shooting death of Pamela Hutchinson of Bradenton, Fla. Dodge County Sheriff's Office via AP

Authorities this week said the suspect had been traced to Louisiana and Texas after the Florida murder of Pamela Hutchinson, whose body was found in a condo April 9. Officials alleged Riess gunned down the 59-year-old new acquaintance because the two looked similar and the victim's identity could thus be more easily stolen.

The grandmother also allegedly killed her husband David in their home state of Minnesota before embarking on what authorities described as a multi-state crime spree.

After the second murder Riess allegedly withdrew $5,000 from Hutchinson's account, went to a Hilton hotel in Ocala, Florida, and used her identity — "you would never suspect she's using an ID from a victim," said Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno.

Before the suspect was captured police feared more violence was possible. The list of allegations against the grandmother included murder, grand theft auto and identity theft.