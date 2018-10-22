Investigators looking for two vehicles in disappearance of Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Authorities said Monday that they're searching for two vehicles in connection with the disappearance of Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who vanished after her parents were found killed.

Deputies found the bodies of James Closs, 56, and his wife, Denise, 46, at their home in the town of Barron after authorities received a 911 call last week, but they saw no sign of a gun or of Jayme, who is not a suspect in their deaths.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald asked the public at a news conference Monday to call in with tips about a red or orange Dodge Challenger and a black Ford Edge or Acura MDX sport utility vehicle.

Experts reviewed video from businesses and private homes in the area to narrow the possible vehicles that were seen in the area, but they were not able to ascertain the license plate numbers.

Fitzgerald also asked the public to come out for a search effort on Tuesday.

"We are asking for about 2,000 volunteers to walk specific areas in or around the crime scene to help in our investigation," Fitzgerald said Monday. "We are looking for anything and everything that may be of evidentiary value that may be related to the incident."

The sheriff said the department would not be releasing audio of a 911 call that may have come from Denise Closs' cellphone. A dispatch log released Friday indicated that yelling and a cry for help could be heard before the call ended. Several attempts by the operator to reach the 911 caller went unanswered.

More than 1,300 tips have been called in, and about 1,100 have been closed, Fitzgerald said.

Miami police tweeted last week that Jayme may have been spotted in the city. Fitzgerald did not say whether he believed Jayme was in the area, but he said investigators believe she is still in danger.