U.K. says mutiny exposed ‘cracks’ in Putin’s Russia

Britain’s foreign secretary, James Cleverly, said the mutiny showed fissures in the Kremlin as the war drags on in Ukraine.

“That one of Putin’s protégés turned on him, denounced the rationale for the war, marched within a couple of 100 kilometers of Moscow ... that shows real cracks in the Russian system,” Cleverly told NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell in an interview during a visit to the U.S.

It also demonstrated “that the Ukrainians are putting real pressure not just on the battlefield, but also in the political and elite circles within Russia,” he said.

“We don’t know exactly what the implications will be on the battlefield, but it cannot be good news for Putin,” he said.

At the outset of the conflict, Russia had tried to put out the message that the West’s resolve and its support of Ukraine would fade over time, Cleverly said earlier at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

“And yet what we’re seeing is the first cracks are appearing on the Russian side rather than on our side. And it doesn’t matter how Putin tries to spin it, an attempted coup is never a good look,” he added.