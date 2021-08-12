Bad Bunny tops Billboard Latin Music Awards with most nominations

Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny is coming out on top at this year's Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The Puerto Rican singer, known for his hit song "Dákiti" with artist Jhay Cortez and his "YHLQMDLG" album, earned 22 nominations in the longest-running and most prestigious awards show in Latin music. His albums — "El Último Tour del Mundo," "YHLQMDLG" and "Las Que No Iban a Salir" — have landed him as a finalist for artist and top Latin album of the year. He is up against chart-topping singers Maluma with 11 awards, J Balvin with nine awards, and Karol G, Anuel AA and Black Eyed Peas with eight awards each.

The three-hour award show, which will be broadcast live on Telemundo, will recognize 59 categories and take place in Florida’s Watsco Center on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. CT. Telemundo is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

The artist of the year, the ceremony's top honor, includes nominees Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Maluma, and Ozuna, a Latin trap artist who broke the show's record in 2019 for the most nominations with 23 across 15 categories.

Nominees for the hottest Latin song of the year are Bad Bunny and Cortez's “Dákiti,” Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin's “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life),” Kali Uchis' “Telepatía," Karol G and Nicki Minaj's “Tusa,” and Maluma and The Weeknd's “Hawái.”

The success behind “Dákiti” is no surprise as it became the first Spanish-language song to top both the Billboard Global 200 and the Global Excl. U.S. 200 charts, according to Billboard and Telemundo’s press release.

Maluma, a Colombian reggaeton star, was recognized with six award nominations for collaborated song “Hawái” while J Balvin received nine nods for his song "Ritmo" with the Black Eyed Peas. Colombian singer Karol G and Nicki Minaj obtained five nods for their song "Tusa." Black Eyed Pea's success in the Latin award show is also notable as it marks how collaborations with artists in the Latin genre can be successful.

The award show will coincide with the Billboard Latin Music Week, which will be held in Miami from Sept. 20-24, where conferences will include artists Karol G, Daddy Yankee and Nicky Jam.

