Daddy Yankee opens a reggaeton museum in Puerto Rico

The "Gasolina" star created a space that features the history of reggaeton, which started in 1991, as well as showcase memorabilia.
Image: 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina - Show
Daddy Yankee performs onstage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina at AmericanAirlines Arena on Nov. 2, 2019 in Miami, Fla.Jason Koerner / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By The Associated Press

Puerto Rico reggaeton star Daddy Yankee is opening a museum in the U.S. Caribbean territory that will be dedicated to his life and the music that made him famous.

The Daddy Yankee El Jefe Museum opens Friday in Plaza Las Américas — the island's largest mall, in the San Juan area — and will be free of charge.

The space of 8,000 square feet (743 square meters) will feature the history of reggaeton starting in 1991 as well as the artist’s clothes, awards and memorabilia. The museum will remain open through January.

Related

News

NewsRosalía makes Grammy history: This Best New Artist nominee sings en español

Daddy Yankee made the announcement Thursday in an Instagram post. He recently set a record at the Coliseo of Puerto Rico with 10 shows scheduled in December.

Among his best-known songs is “Gasolina” and “Despacito,” a collaboration with pop singer Luis Fonsi that became the most watched video ever on YouTube.

Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Associated Press