The case of an 11-year-old girl ordered deported alone is drawing attention to the overburdened immigration courts and the consequences of the tiniest of errors, as courts try to keep up with the administration's political priorities and juggle increased and rearranged caseloads.

A federal immigration judge in Houston signed a deportation order for Laura Maradiaga-Alvarado, originally from El Salvador, on March 12 and the case gradually drew increased publicity.

In response to a request from the attorney — and the day after a news conference in Houston by advocates and featuring U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas — the judge reopened Laura's case and ordered a new hearing for her on May 20 in Houston, according to Executive Office for Immigration Review and Laura's lawyer Silvia Mintz.

"The fact the case has been reopened so quickly shows the willingness of the court to rectify the clerical mistake that happened.," Mintz told NBC News Tuesday evening.

The decision to deport her had drawn outrage and even prompted angry tweets from Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

“Yep. The Nazis enforced their laws as well. You don’t separate children from their families! Ever!” he said in part of a series of tweets.

The deportation order has been attributed to a mistake that came after a February hearing scheduled for the girl, her mother and her sister was delayed by the government shutdown until March 12.

Laura was with her mother and sister at the court for the March 12 hearing, but the family was told by a translator Laura did not appear on the docket with her family members. The deportation order erroneously stated that Laura was not present at the March 12 hearing and that no good reason was given why she was not at the hearing.

Laura's mother, Dora Alvarado, learned her daughter was ordered to be deported because of another mistake. On March 12, she was scheduled to appear three days earlier — March 9. Laura's mother mistakenly thought the court wanted her to show up April 9, since March 9 had already passed. She waited at court all day and was never called. She returned the next day and that's when she found out her daughter had been ordered deported, Mintz said.

An older daughter went to a high school counselor with the document to have it explained and the counselor put the family in touch with the immigration advocacy group FIEL Houston.

Laura Maradiaga-Alvarado, an 11-year-old who was ordered deported without family, sits (with dog) with her mother, Dora Alvarado and sister Katherine Maradiaga. Courtesy of Fiel Houston

"Those mistakes shouldn't happen. Imagine if she hadn't shown up and figured it out," Mintz said. "I worry about all the other people who have suffered some kind of mistake from court and don’t know how to seek help."

What exactly happened to cause the error hasn’t been pinpointed. But Mintz said she thinks the mistake is the product of an overworked staff and an overload of cases that are now typical of the immigration courts.

“This case fell through the cracks somewhere after the government shutdown,” Mintz told NBC News Tuesday.

The family is seeking asylum after Laura's father was killed in El Salvador. Another family member also was killed and one died while crossing the border at Piedras Negras. The attorney did not have clear details on the deaths available.

Immigration courts have been burdened for a years, but the 34-day government shutdown that began Dec. 21, 2018 — the longest in history — forced the rescheduling of tens of thousands of immigration cases.

“It’s understandable because thousands of cases had to be rescheduled, so of course mistakes were going to happen,” Mintz said. “But this shows how a mistake, ill-intentioned or not, can cause devastation in a family and cause separation of a family.”

Cesar Espinosa, a spokesman for FIEL Houston, which assisted Laura and her family in finding legal help, said ever since Laura's case got media attention, attorneys have been contacting the group to share court mistakes that have affected their clients.

Amber Gracia, senior attorney with Naimeh Salem & Associates in Houston, said she's seen an uptick in court errors since the start of the Trump administration.

She attends court three times a week and on at least one day some type of issue stemming from a mistake or error arises in the court. She was in court Tuesday, the same day she spoke to NBC News in a phone interview, and someone was in the courtroom for a scheduled hearing but was not listed on the docket.

Shutdown exacerbated overburdened system

Gracia said she has been getting notices to appear in immigration court for other attorneys or for people without an attorney. One court sent her a notice late last year denying an immigrant's asylum request and the person only had 30 days to respond. By the time she'd gotten the notice at least three days had passed. The person got lucky and was able to find her through the court, Gracia said.

Aside from mistakes, the rescheduling of hearings during the shutdown has upended lives. Gracia said a client was about to get her final hearing for her marriage-based green card and was looking forward to being able to see her family after 10 years apart. But because of the shutdown, her hearing was rescheduled for a date three years from now.

"We can ask the court to move forward, but that's up to the court and now its swamped with an overburdened docket as it is," Gracia said.

Long before the shutdown, the American Bar Association had been calling for reforms of the courts because of its backlogs and woeful under-resourcing.

Laura Maradiaga-Alvarado, 11, who was ordered deported but has since had her case reopened stands with family members. From left to right, Dora Alvarado, Laura's mother; and her sisters. Courtesy Fiel Houston

In a report issued in March, the bar said that since its 2010 review of the court system, things had worsened “considerably”.

The same issues that the bar identified in its report nearly a decade ago — inadequate staffing, training and hiring; growing backlogs; inconsistent decision patterns among judges particularly in asylum cases and adoption of video-conference technology that impedes fair hearings — continue to plague the courts, the bar said.

The situation is exacerbated by the years of congressional inaction on immigration reform while immigration enforcement has increased. Stacked on top of all that are this administration's policies and the shifting of priorities for the courts.

Some 855,000 cases were pending on the immigration court dockets as of Feb. 28, according to Transactional Records Access Clearing House at Syracuse University, which gathers and publishes judicial system data. That’s more than 300,000 that were pending at the end of January 2017, when President Donald Trump took office.

Congress increased funding to add more judges but failed to provide staff for many of them, said Ashley Tabaddor, president of the National Association of Immigration Judges, a voluntary group.

Many judges don't have courts and either move from courtroom to courtroom or work at adjudication centers where they hold hearings via teleconference. Those systems disrupt continuity in dockets. Many judges lack law clerks, translators and support staff. Courts have backlogs of 5,000 cases with hearings scheduled year in advance that they have to reshuffle as the administration changes its what cases it wants to be given priority, she said.

"They don't consider us a court or judges. They see us as some sort of factory or widget, they keep thinking they can keep interchanging the widget for other parts," she said.

Jackson Lee, who plans to reintroduce legislation to expand and better staff immigration courts, said Laura’s case should be a wake-up call on the courts, their operational resources and the political influence of the administration on the courts.

She questioned whether judges are getting the right information on cases.

“Whether or not you sign the order, do you know it is an 11-year-old?” Jackson Lee asked.

“We don’t know if there are other cases that never came to light of children being deported (alone),” she told NBC News. “There has to be a question of, what is going on in these courts?”

