Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Artist Pau Donés, lead singer of the popular Spanish rock band Jarabe de Palo, died Tuesday at the age of 53 after battling cancer, his family confirmed on social media.

“The Donés Cirera family reports that Pau Donés died on June 9, 2020, as a result of the cancer he suffered from since August 2015," the family's Instagram post said in Spanish while also thanking the medical team that helped treat Donés' illness. "We ask for the utmost respect and intimacy in these difficult times.”

The singer-songwriter, guitarist and vocalist from Spain blessed fans worldwide with timeless hits such as “La Flaca,” (The Skinny Girl) “Depende,” (Depends) “Agua,” (Water) “Bonito,” (Pretty) among others.

A fan on Twitter said Jarabe de Palo was "one of my fave Spanish groups" and "loved" listening to Donés' voice in hits such as "De vuelta y vuelta" (Around and Around) and "Depende," which are "some of the most beautiful songs you'll ever hear."

The Morning Rundown Get a head start on the morning's top stories. This site is protected by recaptcha

In 2015, Donés said he was retiring from his musical career to seek treatment for colon cancer. A year later, it was announced that he was cancer-free.

Jarabe de Palo, a Latin Grammy-nominated band, had been largely absent from the stage and social media over the past few years — except two sold-out shows the band performed six months ago in Barcelona to raise money for cancer research and the band's 20th anniversary tour in 2018, when Donés announced his official retirement.

However, Donés had announced a comeback by posting a video on YouTube last month titled “Vuelvo” (I'm Back). Jarabe de Palo released a new single titled “Eso Que Tu Me Das" (What You Give Me), two weeks before his death.

"Rock en español won’t be the same," said María Magdalena, a fan, on Twitter.

"I’m absolutely heartbroken," Stephanie Laterza, another fan, tweeted. "His music will live forever."

"Fly high, Pau. His music is part of the soundtrack of my life. High school would not have been as fun without 'La Flaca,'" said Mónica Feliú-Mójer on Twitter.

😭 Vuela alto, Pau. His music is part of the soundtrack of my life. High school would not have been as fun without “La Flaca”. https://t.co/GQk0gmKeTd — Mónica Feliú-Mójer (@moefeliu) June 9, 2020

"We are saddened by the passing of Pau Donés. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans and Jarabe de Palo," the Latin Recording Academy tweeted.

Fellow Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz wrote a heartfelt social media post to say goodbye to Donés and his legacy.

"Pau, I don't know what to say to your family. Because I find it hard to hold back tears, I can't imagine them. Thank you for the light you shed on your short but precious life and thank you for your friendship. A hug from the bottom of my soul to your family. Rest my friend," said Sanz.

Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.