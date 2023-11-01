Create your free profile or log in to save this article

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s government on Wednesday unveiled a $3.4 billion recovery plan for the battered coastal resort of Acapulco, including tax breaks and financial assistance for affected families, and said it could spend more if necessary.

Last week, Hurricane Otis slammed into Acapulco, devastating local infrastructure, severing communications and temporarily leaving the city of 900,000 people incommunicado.

The overall investment needed for the recovery plan was estimated at about 61.3 billion pesos ($3.42 billion), Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O told a press conference.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the government would stump up more money for Acapulco if need be.