WASHINGTON — With Hurricane Maria’s devastation beginning to come into full view, a group of lawmakers are calling on the Trump administration to step up its response to Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

Several legislators of Puerto Rican descent, Democratic leadership and lawmakers with Puerto Rican populations in their districts gathered in the office of Rep. Nydia Velázquez, D-New York, who organized the gathering.

“This is evolving into a humanitarian crisis — the type of response that has been provided by the federal government is totally inefficient," Velázquez said at the meeting outside her office. "We need the full force of the federal government in Puerto Rico.”

She said the lawmakers are asking for a meeting with President Donald Trump. Overnight Trump tweeted about the crisis in Puerto Rico, saying that Texas and Florida are “doing great,” but Puerto Rico is in “deep trouble.”

He went on to describe the infrastructure troubles Puerto Rico was suffering pre-Maria, and said “Much of the island was destroyed, with billions of dollars owed to Wall Street and the banks, which, sadly must be dealt with. He continued that food and supplies are priority and are “doing great.”

Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

...It's old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

...owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities - and doing well. #FEMA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

There already had been complaints on social media that Trump was tweeting about the National Football League and protests during the national anthem and saying little about the crisis in Puerto Rico. When he did finally tweet about Puerto Rico’s hurricane destruction, he drew backlash for mentioning Puerto Rico’s debt to banks and Wall Street.

Really!! WTH do loans owed to banks have to do with a humanitarian condition in Puerto Rico ! You are so void of humanity! You owe $$ too! — Joel (@hjnevarez) September 26, 2017

Asked about the tweets, Rep. Luis Gutiérrez, D-Ill., said Trump should not go to a fundraiser he planned to attend. "How do you go to a fundraiser when there's people's suffering," he said.

Congressional members returned from recess with the Maria’s upheaval added to an agenda that already is crowded with another Republican attempt to repeal health care, response to Trump’s decision to end DACA and more.

In this Sept. 24, 2017, photo, National Guard Soldiers arrive at Barrio Obrero in Santurce to distribute water and food among those affected by the passage of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Carlos Giusti / AP

But Democratic leaders emphasized Puerto Rico was a priority. Democrat Minority Whip Steny Hoyer of Maryland attended the meeting along with Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley, D-N.Y.

“There is overwhelming damage and the response is not as vigorous as I would have liked,” Hoyer said before the meeting. “But I have reason to believe in talking to Speaker Ryan yesterday they understand we need a very robust response similar to what we are doing in Texas and in Florida.

On Monday, Ryan, R-Wis., called the damage "devastating," and said Congress is working with the administration to get resources to the U.S. territory.

A flooded street is seen in the Juana Matos neighborhood in Cata?o after Hurricane Maria, southwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico on September 21, 2017. UTERS/Dave Graham/File Photo "Reuters Staff" / Reuters

On Trump's tweets, which Hoyer had not yet seen, he said: "I don't know what he meant about 'dealing with the banks.' What we need to do is help the people of Puerto Rico and the government of Puerto Rico respond to this extraordinary crisis."

Rep. José Serrano, D-New York, also at the meeting, had told NBC News Monday that those who want to see Puerto Rico receive robust assistance from the federal government “have to make sure we push the appropriations committee to begin working on the next aid package,” as soon as Tuesday morning. Serrano is a member for the Appropriations Committee, which controls the House’s purse strings.

Serrano said he had a conversation Friday night with Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-N.J., in which they agreed that Puerto Rico and the Vigin Islands needed to be treated as equal to other states.

“If that holds that’s important because it would put the territories on par with states in terms of money allocated,” said Serrano. “It wouldn’t be the usual where whatever is leftover goes to the territory, it is an afterthought in many cases on many federal programs.”

Crowley said the hurricane that hit Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean “is beyond anyone’s comprehension” and what is needed is “mobilization of our nation to help the people of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The need to be treated identically as states, not as castoffs.”

“There are people who are suffering. There is no food. There is no water. There are concerns about law and order. There’s not fuel. The electric grid is entirely wiped out. There is no fuel for surgical purposes or for emergency medical treatment and there is concern about the elderly and the young,” he said.

Crowley said the government needs to get the military in Puerto Rico for humanitarian aid.

Maria made landfall a week ago Wednesday, wiping out all communication and shutting off power to almost all of the island. Families on the mainland have been unable to reach loved ones because phone and power lines are down. While there have been some points of recovery, much of it has happened in the capital San Juan and the conditions many areas outside of it are still unknown or without food, potable water or electricity.

The storm followed a sideswipe from Hurricane Irma.

Family members collect belongings after hurricane force winds destroyed their house in Toa Baja, west of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 24, 2017 following the passage of Hurricane Maria. RICARDO ARDUENGO / AFP - Getty Images

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., said he is working with others in the states delegation to arrange a military flight to Puerto Rico and was offering Gutiérrez a spot on the flight.

"The response needs to be overwhelming and right now it's not there ... FEMA's there but we need a large miltary response like we respond to any humanitarian crisis," Soto said.

Gutiérrez said he’s been trying to get to the island but his flights keep getting canceled and if he can’t go with Soto’s flight, he’ll get there Friday “by hook or crook.”

He said he feels a sense of urgency and that “we just aren’t doing enough.”

“The electrical grid didn’t work before the hurricane. The water supply system didn’t work before the hurricane. You already had a crippled electrical and water supply and now there is none, don’t expect it to be (restored) … This is going to take a lot,” he said.

He said the legislation Congress passed to deal with Puerto Rico’s fiscal crisis – it owes some $70 billion in debt it can’t pay – makes clear that the U.S. government “owns the island of Puerto Rico and governs” it. When the legislation was working it’s way to passage, lawmakers reassured U.S. taxpayers that restoring Puerto Rico to fiscal health would not cost the U.S. a cent, Gutierrez recalled.

“People are going to die,” he said, “and we cannot keep thinking of Puerto Rico as the place that doesn’t cost us a cent.”

Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.