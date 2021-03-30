Rosario Dawson, Gaby Moreno celebrate Latina icons, trailblazers

Actress and activist Rosario Dawson is hosting a virtual event celebrating legendary Latinas as Women's History Month draws to a close.

Mexican American musical legend Vikki Carr, Tejano superstar Elida Reyna, comedian Gina Brillon, best-selling author Alisa Valdés-Rodríguez and pop culture icon Charo are among the "glass-shattering" icons sharing their stories and experiences in CONFAB W a virtual, free, two-day event recognizing Latina achievement.

Dawson, 41, known not only for her Hollywood success but for her activism — she's the co-founder of the non-profit Voto Latino — will host the virtual gathering, which will be live streamed on March 30 and 31 at 8:00 p.m. EST at ConfabW.com.

Gaby Moreno, who won her first Latin Grammy Award in 2013 for best new artist, will be singing "I Am Woman," a rendition of the Helen Reddy's song as a tribute to Latinas. Though she has been a trailblazer in the music industry for years, she said music legends like Vikki Carr and Charo succeeded in their musical careers when Latino culture wasn't as well known. Moreno shared with NBC News how they "paved the way for all of us."

Carr, who is Mexican American, is the recipient of a Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008 and started her career in the 1960s as an actress and singer. She became an international singing sensation through her English and Spanish-language albums. Originally from Spain, Hispanic legend Charo introduced many to flamenco guitar. Tejano superstar Elida Reyna has won two Latin Grammy Awards.

"Latin music has been dominated by men, so it's been a long, difficult road to get to where we are now. And we still have more ways to go," Moreno said.

Cuban American best-selling author Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez, author of “The Dirty Girls Social Club,” was named as one of TIME Magazine’s “25 Most Influential Hispanics.”

Moreno said she was "glad to see more women of this generation defying stereotypes and elevating our pluralistic and complex Latino identity."

"We must keep celebrating that aspect of our culture and showing the world how Latino culture doesn't fit neatly into a square box," she said.

Sarah Ruiz Chavez, president of content producer INGEÑUITY, said she created CONFAB W to "share universal stories" to motivate women of all ages.

Gaby Moreno performs during a night of celebrating David Bowie at The Wiltern on Jan. 25, 2017 in Los Angeles. Timothy Norris / Getty Images file

The task remains, said Moreno, to ensure the voices and ideas of Latina women are heard — and respected.

"Latina women have so much to offer and it's important to keep pushing forward and knowing representation matters. We need those voices speaking loud and recognizing the pay inequities that women endure, their lack of health coverage, how they are underrepresented as business owners and in all levels of government, just to name a few things," Moreno said.

