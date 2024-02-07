Mayorkas impeachment vote fails and Nikki Haley's Nevada loss: Morning Rundown

"None of these candidates" won out over Nikki Haley in the Nevada Republican primary. A Michigan mother is the first parent to be held criminally responsible for their child's mass shooting. And Trump voters aren't buying into a Taylor Swift conspiracy theory.

Here’s what to know today.

Haley loses to 'none of these candidates' in Nevada primary

Brandon Bell / Getty Images file

Nevada voters in the state-run Republican primary had a choice to reject all the candidates on the ballot, and they did just that, choosing “none of these candidates” over Nikki Haley, according to NBC News projections. The stinging rebuke of the former U.N. ambassador came even as she faced no major challenger (former President Donald Trump will be on the ballot in tomorrow’s Republican Party-run caucuses).

This marks her third consecutive loss in an early-state primary contest, but her campaign indicated the results wouldn’t affect how long she stays in the race. She’s expected to perform better in South Carolina later this month than she did in New Hampshire, where she got 43% of the vote.

Even if Haley had won in Nevada, it wouldn’t have put her closer to a presidential nomination because the state’s Republican Party decided that only candidates who took part in the caucuses can win delegates. Read more about Haley’s loss here.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden easily won the Nevada Democratic presidential primary, putting him one step closer to a nomination and likely rematch with Trump. Read more about Biden’s win here.

More 2024 election coverage: See the full results of the Nevada presidential primaries.

of the Nevada presidential primaries. Trump’s campaign is quietly weighing options for how to reshuffle the Republican National Committee, including possibly excluding Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

for how to reshuffle the Republican National Committee, including possibly excluding Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. The U.S. has “entered the FUBAR zone in our current story arc of American politics,” NBC News chief political analyst Chuck Todd writes in an analysis. (BAR is “beyond all recognition.” Take a guess at what the first two letters stand for.) Two competing forces are pushing the political system from the usual messiness to something even more dystopian, he writes. Read the analysis here.

House GOP vows to revisit Mayorkas impeachment

House Republicans failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a vote, a blow for Speaker Mike Johnson and his right-wing colleagues who have blamed the Biden administration for the crisis at the border. During yesterday's vote, the roll call ended in a rare 215-215 tie — until GOP Rep. Blake Moore of Utah switched his vote to no at the last minute so that lawmakers could vote again. The plan, for now, is to bring up the issue when Rep. Steve Scalise, who wasn't present at Tuesday's vote, returns from cancer treatment.

Rep. Ken Buck, who voted no, said he won’t be convinced to change his vote next time. Meanwhile, key conservative figures have blasted the impeachment.

Related stories:

Republican senators made it clear they will kill the border security bill their party negotiated with Democrats. A procedural vote on the bill is scheduled for today.

their party negotiated with Democrats. A procedural vote on the bill is scheduled for today. The House failed to pass a standalone bill to provide aid to Israel amid congressional infighting over the border bill.

Mother convicted in landmark school shooting trial

Jennifer Crumbley, the Michigan mother charged in connection with a school shooting her son carried out in 2021, faces up to 15 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of involuntary manslaughter. The verdict makes her the first parent to be held criminally responsible for a mass shooting committed by their child. During the trial, prosecutors portrayed her as a neglectful parent. At one point, Crumbley took the stand in her own defense. In the end, "the thing that really hammered it home was that she was the last adult with the gun," a juror said.

Crumbley’s son, Ethan, now 17, is serving a life sentence. Next month, her husband, James, will face the same involuntary manslaughter charges.

The largest nationwide survey of trans people

Ryan C. Hermens / Lexington Herald-Leader via Getty Images file

A survey regarded as the most comprehensive look at life for transgender people in the United States found that many experience workplace and medical discrimination, but the overwhelming majority still report more life satisfaction after having transitioned. The National Center for Transgender Equality gathered responses from more than 90,200 trans people. Among the key findings:

48% reported having had at least one negative experience because they are transgender;

80% of adult respondents who were out or perceived as trans in K-12 experienced one or more forms of mistreatment;

and 79% who lived at least some of the time in different genders from the ones they were assigned at birth reported they were “a lot more satisfied” with their lives.

NBC OUT reporter Jo Yurcaba breaks down more key findings.

Aboard the Navy warship protecting against Houthi attacks

Naval officers aboard the USS Mason in the Red Sea sometimes have less than 15 seconds to assess and shoot down an incoming missile or drone. It’s a “kinetic environment,” said Capt. David Coles, who is leading an operation involving a coalition of countries to protect ships in the Red Sea against Houthi attacks. While Navy warships like the Mason have long defended against torpedoes and surface-skimming missiles, they now face a new threat: anti-ship ballistic missiles, which travel hundreds of miles and plummet from the sky at extraordinary speeds.

For officers and crew members who have spent countless hours training for these attacks, reacting has become more like “muscle memory,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ben Kozlowski, a combat system officer. Read the full story here.

Despite large-scale U.S. airstrikes against Iranian-backed militants across the Middle East, Iran is continuing to provide weapons and intelligence to its proxies, according to three U.S. officials, a Middle Eastern official and a congressional aide with knowledge of the matter. The decision suggests that the airstrikes, which began last week, have so far done little to blunt Iran’s efforts.

And Iran’s U.N. ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, said in an exclusive interview with NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt that his country is not providing weapons to Houthi forces in Yemen and does not exert control over the militants or other armed groups in the region that are launching attacks on the U.S. and Israel.

Hamas has issued a “generally positive’’ response to a draft truce and hostage release deal, though the militant group is pushing for a three-stage cease-fire over 135 days, ultimately leading to an end to the war, according to a counterproposal seen by Reuters. Follow live updates.

Today’s Talker: Even Trump voters aren’t buying...

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

… the right-wing conspiracy theory about Taylor Swift, which purports that the pop star’s relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is an artificial ploy meant to help Democrats in the 2024 election. “It’s absolutely crazy,” a two-time Trump voter said. “The Democrats will use fair means and foul to win, but that’s nonsense,” said a woman who plans to vote for Trump a third time if he’s the GOP nominee. Some Trump supporters have other theories altogether.

Politics in Brief

Israel-Hamas war: The Biden administration is drawing up options to formally recognize an independent Palestinian state after Israel’s war in Gaza, a senior administration official said. Here’s why that would be so significant.

Classified documents investigation: A long-awaited report by special counsel Robert Hur about how classified documents found their way into Biden’s home and office will be made public in the coming days, according to a senior law enforcement official familiar with the matter.

Presidential immunity: A federal appeals court rejected Trump’s broad claim that he is immune from prosecution for alleged criminal acts he committed as president, a decision that will almost certainly be appealed to the Supreme Court.

Staff Pick: ‘This was the apocalypse’

Six months ago, reporters Alicia Victoria Lozano, Lewis Kamb and Jon Schuppe set out to learn more about the people who died in the foothills of Maui in one of the deadliest wildfires in modern U.S. history. Through interviews and public records, they found that at least 43 of the 100 victims on the official list of Lahaina’s dead lived in Kuhua Camp, a century-old neighborhood with tight streets, fenced-off access roads, speed bumps and abrupt dead ends that made it a life-and-death labyrinth. Now, some residents are worried that if they rebuild, catastrophe could strike again. — Susan Carroll, senior enterprise editor

In Case You Missed It

The door panel on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 that fell off midair had no bolts installed on the door plug, according to preliminary NTSB findings.

on the door plug, according to preliminary NTSB findings. Taylor Swift’s lawyers have sent a cease-and-desist letter to a student tracking her private jets , saying the pop star is in a “constant state of fear.’’

, saying the pop star is in a “constant state of fear.’’ Backed by Elon Musk, actor Gina Carano is suing over claims she was wrongfully fired from the TV series “The Mandalorian” for voicing right-wing opinions on social media.

from the TV series “The Mandalorian” for voicing right-wing opinions on social media. Gabby Douglas, who was the first Black gymnast to win the Olympic all-around gold medal in 2012, announced her return to competitive gymnastics with an eye set on the Paris Olympics.

Walt Disney’s ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery are planning to launch a joint sports streaming service this fall.

this fall. After country singer Toby Keith’s death, doctors warn that stomach cancer signs are easy to miss .

. An 11-year-old Black child who urinated in public outside a Mississippi office building and was given probation and told to write a report about Kobe Bryant will no longer have to do either , his attorney said.

, his attorney said. Russia is joining forces with China in the Arctic, a move that could have significant implications for U.S. national security, according to a new private intelligence report.

