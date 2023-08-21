Black delivery driver loses FedEx job more than a year after he said white men attacked him

JACKSON, Miss. — A Black FedEx delivery driver who says two white men shot at and chased him in Mississippi in 2022 has now been fired from his job, he and his attorney said Monday.

“I honestly feel disrespected,” the former driver, D’Monterrio Gibson, told The Associated Press shortly after he received an email from FedEx about his termination.

Meredith Miller, manager of global network communications for FedEx, confirmed Monday that “Mr. Gibson is no longer employed at FedEx,” but did not respond to other questions from AP.

Last Thursday, a Mississippi judge cited police errors in declaring a mistrial for the father and son charged in the attack. A detective testified about failing to give prosecutors and defense attorneys a copy of a videotaped police interview with Gibson.

Carlos Moore, an attorney who has represented Gibson in a civil lawsuit, provided AP with a copy of an email Gibson received from FedEx on Monday. It said Gibson’s employment was terminated July 26, and the company attempted to deliver a letter and documents to him about the termination July 31.

FedEx fired Gibson because he did not accept a part-time, non-courier job that the company offered in mid-July, Moore said, adding that he did not know whether the company gave Gibson a deadline to accept.

“They can’t tell me when I should be ready to come back,” Gibson said.

Gibson, 25, said he has been on worker’s compensation leave, at about one-third of his pay, since shortly after he reported the attack to police in Brookhaven, Mississippi, on the night it happened, Jan. 24, 2022.

Gibson was not injured in the shooting or chase, but he said Monday that he has been in therapy to deal with anxiety because of it. He said he still has trouble sleeping.