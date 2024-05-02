Trump trial live updates: Hush money judge holds hearing on former president's gag order

When court was last in session, on Tuesday, Keith Davidson took the stand and testified about his work as an attorney for Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal as they brokered hush money agreements.

He described how pseudonyms were used to protect the identities of Daniels and Trump and said he “needed to pad the deal” by increasing the hush money sum after the National Enquirer backed out of potentially buying Daniels' story. Davidson also testified that the “Access Hollywood” tape, which emerged weeks before the 2016 election, sparked fresh interest in Daniels’ story, and that he and Daniels came close to ditching the deal after Cohen missed the deadline to pay.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump was held in criminal contempt over social media posts that Judge Merchan said violated his gag order. An appeal’s court also denied his request that the trial, which got underway on April 15, be delayed.