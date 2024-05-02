Trump trial live updates: Hush money judge holds hearing on former president's gag order

What to know about today's trial
- Prosecutors are arguing this morning that former President Donald Trump should be held in contempt of court for again violating his gag order.
- The hearing, which will cover alleged violations in remarks Trump made last week about his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, and the jury, is expected to last 30 minutes. It follows the judge's decision earlier this week to fine Trump for other violations of the gag order.
- Keith Davidson, the former lawyer for the two women who have alleged affairs with Trump — adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal — will resume testimony after the brief hearing.
- Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the hush money payment to Daniels. He has pleaded not guilty and denied a relationship with her and McDougal.
- Here's what you missed at the trial on Tuesday.
The judge in the criminal hush money trail of Donald Trump, held the former President in contempt of court, fined him $9,000 and threatened him with jail time for repeated violations of his gag order. Meanwhile, escalating protests at college campuses across the country are adding to an already-tense election year. NBC’s Laura Jarrett and Peter Alexander report for TODAY.
What happened at trial on Tuesday
When court was last in session, on Tuesday, Keith Davidson took the stand and testified about his work as an attorney for Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal as they brokered hush money agreements.
He described how pseudonyms were used to protect the identities of Daniels and Trump and said he “needed to pad the deal” by increasing the hush money sum after the National Enquirer backed out of potentially buying Daniels' story. Davidson also testified that the “Access Hollywood” tape, which emerged weeks before the 2016 election, sparked fresh interest in Daniels’ story, and that he and Daniels came close to ditching the deal after Cohen missed the deadline to pay.
Earlier on Tuesday, Trump was held in criminal contempt over social media posts that Judge Merchan said violated his gag order. An appeal’s court also denied his request that the trial, which got underway on April 15, be delayed.
What to expect at trial today
Before the jury is called back into the courtroom this morning, the judge plans to hold a hearing on whether Trump has again violated the gag order in the case.
Prosecutors are expected to argue that Judge Juan Merchan should find the Trump in criminal contempt for a second time. They are expected to focus on Trump's comments to reporters outside of the courtroom that referred to his former attorney Michael Cohen — a key figure and probable witness in the trial — as “a convicted liar.”
When testimony resumes, Keith Davidson, who served as an attorney for Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal when they negotiated their hush money deals, is expected to return to the witness stand. Davidson is expected to provide additional details about the payment and the aftermath of the deal before facing questioning by Trump’s attorneys.