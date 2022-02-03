Former officer who killed Laquan McDonald leaves prison after serving less than half of sentence

The former Chicago police officer who was convicted for the 2014 killing of a Black teenager was released from prison Thursday, less than halfway through his original sentence.

Jason Van Dyke was sentenced in 2019 to six years and nine months but only served about three years and four months at the time of his release. Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot released a statement to residents ahead of the release Thursday, saying she understood many were frustrated and that a sentence of "81 months was and remains a supreme disappointment."

"While I know this moment is disappointing, it should not prevent us from seeing the significant progress Van Dyke’s prosecution and conviction represent," Lightfoot said. "He was the first officer in more than half a century to be convicted of a crime committed purportedly in the line of duty."

Lightfoot went on to call the prosecution the beginning of a long process, tying Van Dyke's conviction with police reforms, and the "first-ever community police oversight body in Chicago."

"I understand why this continues to feel like a miscarriage of justice, especially when many Black and brown men get sentenced to so much more prison time for having committed far lesser crimes," Lightfoot said. "It’s these distortions in the criminal justice system, historically, that have made it so hard to build trust."

